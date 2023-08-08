NI construction firm McAleer & Rushe begins final phase of £138m London project

Co Tyrone firm McAleer & Rushe has started construction work on a £138m project in London’s Southbank.

The company is working on Building 5, the final phase of the Southbank Place development and Shell Tower Masterplan.

It is being undertaken by Braeburn Estates, a joint venture between Qatari Diar Europe and Canary Wharf Group.

Building 5 will be 13 storeys above two basement levels at Belvedere Road, with 92 apartments. There will also be 18,600 sq ft of retail space.

Read more Co Tyrone firm MRP snaps up London office building

Jonathan O’Neill, senior director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the delivery of the final development phase of Southbank Place, a standout riverside development overlooking central London, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, making it one of the most desirable prime residential schemes in the city.

“The project demands a top level of expertise and experience with detailed high specification schemes, which is an excellent fit for our long-standing reputation in the hotel and residential sectors and further reinforces our position as one of the leading construction partners for significant schemes in London.

Read more NI building contractor set for record turnover of £425m

“We look forward to working closely with Qatari Diar and Canary Wharf Group to bring forward the final piece to their visionary development.”

McAleer & Rushe is based in Cookstown, with offices in London, Belfast and Dublin.

It has an established record in the completion of major projects within the hotel, residential, office and student accommodation sectors throughout the UK and Ireland.