NI construction firm wins £37.5m deal to build school in Essex

An artist's impression of the £37.5m Orsett Health Acamedy in Thurrock, which will be built by Northern Ireland company McAvoy

Northern Ireland construction company McAvoy has won a £37.5m project to build an academy in Essex.

McAvoy in Lisburn, which specialises in off-site manufacture of buildings, was awarded the deal to build the Orsett Health Academy in Thurrock by the Department of Education.

It has now started construction work on the 8,610 sq m secondary school, which will house 1,200 pupils across three storeys.

The school will feature a double-height dining area, a performing arts hub and collaboration spaces for students. Outside, there will be landscaping, parking areas, outside lockers and playing fields.

Work started last month is due to finish in summer next year.

McAvoy has been a leading company in the off-site building industry for over 50 years.

Chief executive Ron Clarke said the award of the contract to McAvoy reflected the education sector's confidence in offsite manufacturing.

Mr Clarke added: “Our team has significant experience of delivering high-quality accommodation within the education sector to demanding programmes and we are delighted to be appointed for this major project by the Department for Education.

"We have invested heavily in our manufacturing and delivery infrastructure in recent years with a view to securing projects of this nature where sustainability, quality and delivery within budget and programme are essential.”

Steve Munday, chief executive of education authority South West Essex Community Education Trust, said: “Our community, students and families have eagerly awaited this state-of-the-art facility that will allow us to continue to provide an exciting and ambitious ethos of high expectations and achievement to more students in our local area.

"We’re so pleased that building work is underway and would like to thank all those who have supported us in our community during this time.”