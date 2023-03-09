NI construction firm wins contract to build over 300 homes in Edinburgh

McAleer & Rushe in Co Tyrone has been appointed contractor on a project to build 338 homes on a build-to-rent residential scheme in Leith, Edinburgh

Co Tyrone construction firm McAleer & Rushe has won a contract to build more than 300 homes in Edinburgh.

McAleer & Rushe has been appointed by developer Goodstone Living as contractor on the next generation build-to-rent scheme in Leith, Edinburgh.

Waterfront scheme Dockside, designed by 3DReid Architects, will consist of 338 homes spread across four apartment blocks on a 2.4 acre site, with another 1.3 acres of public realm space.

There will be parks and a boardwalk to link up the Albert Docks in the north of Leith with Ocean Terminal, a shopping and leisure hub next to Dockside.

Each apartment has an air source heat pump, so that the scheme is future-proofed for decarbonisation of the electricity supply grid.

There are also plans to allow community groups and enterprises to use some of the available commercial space.

Shane McCullagh, contracts director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “Goodstone and McAleer & Rushe share a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate and Dockside is clear evidence of that in action.

"There is synergy between our community and skills approach and Goodstone’s social value strategy, both of which are grounded in principles of socio-economic elevation, environmental protection and sustainability.

"We will be delivering the project in a way that has long-lasting benefits for residents and local people and we look forward to getting on site.”

Lee Hawkins, construction director at Goodstone Living, said the development would help address the shortage of high-quality rental housing in Edinburgh in a sustainable way.

“Construction starting at Dockside is also a milestone moment for Goodstone Living as it marks the start of delivery of our planned portfolio of rental communities across the UK.

"All of these schemes will have environmental, social, and governance (ESG), technical excellence and operational management at their core to create both long-term value for our capital partners and next generation rental communities for our residents.”

The company has agreed £67m of debt financing with Natwest for the project, which starts construction this month.

McAleer & Rushe, based in Cookstown, is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful construction companies.

Latest accounts for McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK show it increased pre-tax profits by around 70% to £15m in 2021.