NI construction slows for third consecutive quarter

Construction in Northern Ireland has slowed for the third consecutive quarter, new statistics have revealed.

It's according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which on Thursday published the latest edition of the Northern Ireland Construction Bulletin.

It provides estimates of construction output in Northern Ireland for the second quarter of 2022 but does not include work carried out by NI construction firms elsewhere.

The latest bulletin shows that in the second quarter of 2022, the total volume of construction output decreased by 0.6% over the quarter, by 3.9% over the year and by 1.9% on a rolling four quarter basis.

Construction output is, however, operating at 0.4% above the pre-Coronavirus pandemic level seen in Quarter 4 2019 and is 47.9% above the series low seen in quarter 2 2020.

It's despite the industry seeing its third consecutive quarter of annual decline (3.9%) after four consecutive quarters of annual growth between Quarter 4 2020 and Quarter 3 2021.

The decrease is said to have been driven by decreases within both repair and maintenance, and new work - accounting for 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

In Quarter 2 2022, both Housing (6.5%) and Other Work (0.1%) subsectors increased over the quarter, offset by a decrease within the Infrastructure (2.7%) subsector.