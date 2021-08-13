NI consumers are the most sceptical about Brexit deals

Consumer watchdog Which? also found that 54% of consumers in Northern Ireland felt that the Government had not been at all open about the impact of trade deals. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

People in Northern Ireland are more sceptical about the benefits of post-Brexit trade deals for their region than anywhere else in the UK, according to a survey today.

Consumer watchdog Which? also found that 54% of consumers in Northern Ireland felt that the Government had not been at all open about the impact of trade deals.

And just under 60% were doubtful that any of the new trade deals would meet the needs of Northern Ireland as a region.

Both measures were much higher than for the UK as a whole, with 27% of UK consumers feeling the Government had not been open about the impact of trade deals.

And NI people were also a lot more concerned than in other regions about whether trade deals like the recent pact with Australia would bring specific local benefits.

In contract, only a third of Welsh consumers harboured similar concerns, though two in five Scottish people shared Northern Ireland’s reservations.

But in general, people in the UK felt under-informed about new trade deals and the extent to which the Government has taken into account consumer issues like food, data protection and environmental standards.

Of its survey of over 3,000 adults, Which? said that 67% felt the public receives too little information from the Government around trade deals.

Only 7% knew that the UK had agreed a trade deal with Japan.

The UK–Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed in October last year.

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer rights and food policy, said: “The success of future agreements will be judged on what they deliver for ordinary people in their everyday lives, not just the export opportunities they provide.

“Our research shows that consumers feel they have been left in the dark about what trade deals will mean for them.

“The Government must take this opportunity to communicate transparently and openly with the public about trade negotiations and push for a consumer chapter to be included in future deals which reflects the issues that are most important to consumers.”

The UK and Australia announced a free trade agreement in June but farming representatives here have been nervous about the impact.

While the pact caps tariff-free imports for 15 years, Ulster Farmers Union president Victor Chestnutt has said that could still mean disruption to our own farmers, especially those in sectors like beef and lamb.

Cutting tariffs can bring benefits to the economy by creating opportunities for exporters.

But it can also increase competition for homegrown businesses by widening the access into the UK markets for other countries.

However, Ulster University Business School senior economist Dr Esmond Birine has said there can be benefits to a free trade agreement of the kind agreed with Australia.

Cheaper food imports and hence reduced food prices would be good news for consumers and for the greater part of the economy which lies outside of agriculture and food processing.

"True, agri-food in Northern Ireland is an important sector but 95-96% of GDP lies beyond that sector,” he said.

Which? has called for a consumer chapter in trade deals - which would cover key consumer priorities, such as maintaining food, data, environmental and online shopping protections.

Nearly two thirds of consumers quizzed in the survey thought it was very important not to reduce data and digital protections in trade deals.

And nine in 10 consumers (87%) felt all food imported should align with current UK domestic food standards.

Four in five consumers also agreed deals should promote high standards and not remove existing environmental protections.

Which? carried out the survey on June 23 and 24 among 3,263 with numbers of people taking part from the regions boosted to that a big enough sample size could be provided.

It said its findings showed a need for clearer communication on how deals are negotiated and what they will mean for people in the UK.