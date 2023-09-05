NI consumers fear further hit to economy from rising interest rates

Irish League of Credit Unions’ research finds consumers are cautious about the future, even though some concerns are easing

Economist Austin Hughes has said consumers in Northern Ireland remain cautious, even though some concerns are easing

Nearly three-quarters of consumers in Northern Ireland fear that further increases in the Bank of England base rate will damage the economy, a report has found.

The August Northern Ireland Credit Union Consumer Sentiment report asked consumers about the base rate increases since 2021, and found that the majority of consumers would oppose further increases.

But Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey has said he believes a further increase is on its way when the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee holds its next meeting on September 21.

The Credit Union survey, which is published today, also found that nearly 60% of Northern Ireland consumers believe base rate increases have already had a negative impact on their household finances.

August saw the base rate climb to 5.25%, in the 14th consecutive increase implemented by the Bank, but experts believe this may not be the last increase this year.

Mr Ramsey said he expects an increase to 5.5% later this month. “I anticipate this will be the last rise, albeit there is a risk of one more 25bps hike to 5.75% in November”.

The MCP is the committee which decides on Bank monetary policy and has implemented increases in the hope of reducing inflation.

The survey, which is carried out in partnership with Core Research, asked if Northern Irish consumers thought higher rates would affect the cost-of-living pressures they faced and found that 77% of consumers felt the increases would add to existing pressures.

A further 67% said they felt this would have a negative impact on house prices.

And seven out of 10 said they think higher interest rates will damage the economy, with only 11% suggesting the impact will be positive.

Recent research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies indicated that higher Bank base rates mean an average increase of £150 in monthly repayments for affected mortgage borrowers.

The research also found that more recent homebuyers could expect to see much larger increases.

Economist Austin Hughes, who carried out analysis within the report, said: “This suggests that the vast majority of Northern Irish consumers think the direct impact of higher borrowing costs will outweigh the more indirect restraining impact tight Bank of England policy will have on demand and, consequently, on the pace of increase in consumer prices in Northern Ireland.”

Despite concerns surrounding high interest rates, the report found that consumer confidence had improved modestly between April and August.

Mr Hughes said the improvement in consumer confidence had coincided with a “much better than feared outturn for the local economy in the first quarter of the year”.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency’s (Nisra) composite economic index increasing 1.2% quarter on quarter to stand 1.9% higher than the previous year.

Mr Hughes suggested that the results hint that concerns about the cost of living and the threat of a severe economic downturn have lessened materially among consumers. In addition, global oil prices had softened, easing some of the pressure on household finances and worries about winter heating bills.

However, he said the results also demonstrate that economic and financial pressures are still pronounced for many households.

Mr Hughes said: “The message of the August reading is one of a Northern Ireland consumer who is still cautious rather than carefree”.

In recent days, separate research has shown that drivers were hit with one of the biggest monthly fuel price increases in more than two decades in August, adding to the financial uncertainty.

August saw petrol prices rise by 7p per litre and diesel by 8p per litre, in the fifth and sixth largest monthly increases in 23 years.

Mr Hughes said that although the survey is signalling a clear improvement in consumer thinking, it is not suggesting that Northern Irish consumers are ignoring still serious issues relating to economic prospects.

“The change in consumer thinking on the economy is largely driven by a drop in the number of consumers with a negative outlook rather than by a rise in consumers with a positive outlook,” he added.

Martin Fisher, manager of the Northern Ireland branch of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said: “The findings of the August Northern Ireland Consumer Sentiment Survey reflect what we are seeing in credit unions throughout Northern Ireland.

“Our members are concerned as to what the winter may bring in terms of fuel prices and cost of living increases, but they are not as pessimistic as they were at the start of the year.

“Many are willing to spend prudently while managing their savings for a ‘rainy day’ and are leveraging the low interest loans from their credit union to fund larger purchases.”

While the results indicated that consumer fears had eased slightly, an uncertain outlook and financial strains mean that consumers are cautious.

Mr Ramsey said rising interest rates were felt more acutely in Northern Ireland.

"Around 28% of mortgages in Northern Ireland at the end of 2022 were on variable rates. This was the highest of any UK region according to data from the [Financial Conduct Authority] and compares with just over 20% for the UK as a whole.”