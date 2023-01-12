NI consumers walking blindly into credit card debt, new research suggests

Northern Ireland consumers are walking blindly into credit card debt, with 43% unaware of interest rates and 31% making only minimum repayments each month, according to new research.

As many as 13% are frequently unable to make any repayment each month, according to a survey of 500 adults here, commissioned by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

Credit unions offer savings and loans, with their loans capped by legislation at 1% per month or 12.68% per annum.

Northern Ireland is home to 138 credit unions, including 85 affiliated to ILCU, and 38% of consumers here are members.

“With the recent interest rate rises over the last quarter, we’ve become much more competitive in the financial sphere again. Whereas a lot of the financial institutions and high-cost lenders really didn’t waste any opportunity in raising their interest rates,” said Martin Fisher, ILCU NI manager.

ILCU appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at the end of last year, reporting its members were increasingly dipping into savings or taking out loans as they struggle to pay for everyday items amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“For people looking for loans less than £1,000, they’re really drastically limited, as the mainstream banks won’t lend to you for less than £1,000, and they inevitably have to go a high-cost borrower or, in very extreme circumstances, paramilitary lending,” said Mr Fisher.

ILCU’s research on credit cards also found only 45% will use their monthly income to clear their balance in full each month.

Read more Well-known north coast guesthouse and four other tourism properties on the market across NI

While more than two-thirds of adults in Northern Ireland own a credit card, many consumers lack understanding of how credit card interest is calculated or realise rates can rise.

More than half of those surveyed in December stated they think adults here are too reliant on credit cards to pay for goods and that credit card companies do not do enough to explain interest to consumers.

Of those who knew that they were paying interest, 27% think they pay 5% or less, while 9% believe they pay 30% or more each month.

For those using credit cards, 43% plan to use them to pay for monthly ad-hoc purchases and 15% for future planned holidays in 2023.

“The high dependence on credit cards in Northern Ireland, paired with the lack of understanding on the charges and interest associated with their use, is worrying,” added Mr Fisher.

“Credit card companies have a duty to make sure their customers understand the product they are offering.

"I would encourage all members of the public to do some research before applying for a credit card, and make sure that they are aware of the charges associated with a credit card account.

“Credit unions make every effort to put a focus on financial education, ensuring that our members have the tools needed to make positive choices that protect their financial wellbeing.

"Credit unions can offer small loans and supports to our members for purchases like a car, home improvements or other necessary goods and services.”