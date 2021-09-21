NI creative agency faces ‘talent crunch’

A Belfast-based creative agency is struggling to find talent for its growing team, as an exodus of creatives move to other sectors or locations, its founder has said.

Jeremy Poots, co-managing partner at Mammoth says the firm is experiencing a “talent-crunch” as it seeks 10 new recruits to join its team of 70 at its new office at Sinclair House in Royal Avenue, Belfast.

“We’ve been struggling for a while, we get there, but what a grind it is to find new recruits. One would imagine, with so many people laid off in our industry, there would be a blood bath of talent but that’s not the case,” he said.

“Many agencies laid off staff or put them on furlough, but we were fortunate. We kept generating work and are able to grow but now we’re finding that talent crunch really frustrating.”

Founded in 2001 by Jeremy and his co-partner Paul Martin, Mammoth added 15 staff in the last year due to contract wins with University of Exeter, Tourism Northern Ireland, European Tour and Kingspan. However, two additional new contracts in Great Britain and USA this month have meant there is an urgent need for an additional 10 staff to join the growing business.

Among those roles are account director, senior digital designer, senior brand designer and designer posts.

“We’re finding there has been a retraction of staff. There used to be a lot more people from London, Australia, New Zealand and Africa working in the sector but many of them went back home during the pandemic — it had that ‘hoover’ effect,” Mr Poots added.

“That impacts our London office more but in Belfast we’ve still suffered a little bit of that shrinkage. What hits us most is the people who won’t move from their current roles. They hear us but the pandemic has hit their confidence.”

Mr Poots said he will work with universities to attract new staff, especially for entry level roles, and he is in talks about a partnership that will see university students undertake vocational placements at his business.

Mammoth’s new Belfast home is at 50% capacity, and accommodates 70 staff.