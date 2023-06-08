NI customers in the dark after Tesco rolls out hundreds of price cuts in Republic

Tesco also rolled out UK price cuts across 30 own-brand pasta and cooking oil products, but has yet to introduce reductions in its UK stores on the same scale as in the Republic. (photo credit: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Tesco has yet to confirm if price cuts announced across hundreds of products at its stores in the Republic will be extended to Northern Ireland.

The retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10% to more than 700 products, only a third of which are own-brand lines.

Last month, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi introduced price cuts for bread and butter in their UK stores in the wake of criticism that supermarkets were failing to pass on decreases in wholesale costs.

Tesco also rolled out UK price cuts across 30 own-brand pasta and cooking oil products, but has yet to introduce reductions in its UK stores on the same scale as in the Republic.

Food inflation eased less than expected in April, only marginally down from 19.2% the previous month to 19.1% in the year to April, according to the ONS.

But Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Neil Johnston said food prices in the UK are still among the lowest of the large European economies.

“The best guarantee of choice and value for consumers in Northern Ireland is the highly competitive nature of the food retailing sector in the UK,” he said.

“As costs fall for some products, which they are starting to, supermarkets will be able to offer lower prices. Price controls, as suggested by the UK Government, definitely won’t work.

“France has price controls and yet has higher food prices, they are a 1970s solution to a 2020s problem. Prices already coming down on bread, milk and butter and increasingly on other items.

“Supermarkets have always run on very slim margins, especially when compared with other parts of the food supply chain, but profits have fallen significantly in the last year.”

Grocery inflation in Northern Ireland stood at 14.5% in May, according to figures from Kantar, bumping up an average annual grocery bill by £756 to £5,954.

Average prices are up 9.7% year-on-year, with shoppers turning to cheaper alternatives such as retailer own label lines with sales up by £169m.

Tesco leads Northern Ireland’s grocery sector with a 34.9% share, while Lidl remains the fastest growing, climbing by 23.1% to 9% market share.

Asda holds 16%, sitting just behind a 16.5% share for Sainsbury’s, which recently announced it is unifying all its entry price point lines under the Stamford Street brand.

Named after the previous home of Sainsbury’s, the range will consist of around 200 products and will roll out between now and the autumn.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s good to see Sainsbury’s focusing their intentions on expanding their budget range; however the grocer has hundreds of smaller local branches and people on low incomes who rely on those stores will want to know if they will have access to this new budget range.

“Which? research has shown that essential range items are rarely, if ever, stocked in these convenience stores. All supermarkets should make it easier for people by urgently committing to stocking essential budget ranges in all their stores.”