NI cyber security firms merge to create ‘powerhouse’ in sector

Two major cyber security companies in Northern Ireland have announced they are to merge.

Security and other support services provider, Antrim-based Outsource Group, has joined with ANSEC IA, the IT security consultants.

ANSEC IA will become part of the Outsource Group under the terms of the deal, creating what the principals said would be a “powerhouse” in security-focused IT managed services.

The new entity plans to employ a workforce of over 100 people – an increase of 30 - by the end of this year and launch aggressive future growth plans.

Outsource Group, founded in 2000, offers technology support and services to customers in the UK and Ireland. It was recently named by Dell as a Rising Star of 2021.

ANSEC IA, founded in 2007 by Peter Leitch and Philip Sloan, bills itself as one of Northern Ireland’s top specialist IT security consultancies. The company works with public and private companies.

Terry Moore, chief executive of the Outsource Group, believes the combination of the two companies will create the “number one IT partner for businesses when security matters”.

“Outsource Group is one of the fastest-growing IT managed services companies in Northern Ireland with a wide range of SME and enterprise customers,” said Mr Moore.

“One of the areas in which we are seeing demand grow most quickly and where we see the biggest growth opportunity is in cyber security,” he points out.

“Our merger with ANSEC IA and the exceptional security skills and expertise they bring will allow us to accelerate that growth and offer a truly market-leading cyber-security suite of services and solutions.

“I have no doubt that the combined experience and skills of both companies will deliver the leading powerhouse and go-to group for security-focused managed services,” he added.

Peter Leitch, managing partner, at ANSEC IA added that his company has, over 15 years, exclusively focused on improving the security posture of businesses and public sector departments in on the island of Ireland, in Great Britain and internationally.

“Working with Outsource, it became clear to us very quickly that they also understand why information security needs to be the backbone of all things IT,” Mr Leitch said.

“They understand that security is about more than just IT or a range of products; it should be at the core of every organisation and inherent to every business process.

“We believe that ANSEC IA both complements and adds huge value to the OS group and will help take the OS Group to the next level in terms of offering world-class, enterprise-level, security-focused services to a wider range of customers across the UK and Ireland.”