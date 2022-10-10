NI economy shrinks for the fifth month in a row, new report shows

Northern Ireland’s economy remained in deep decline during September, with output and new orders falling at a faster rate than ever, a new report has revealed.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI) found that all four sectors of the economy had contracted for the fifth month in a row.

Worries about inflation and economic conditions in general meant that pessimism about what the year ahead might hold was strong, the PMI said.

The survey was conducted before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his mini-budget on September 23, which provoked even more turbulence in the economy.

However, employment continued to go up in September, although the job creation was marginal, Ulster Bank said.

Chief economist Richard Ramsey said: “‘Going for growth’ is the chancellor’s new approach for his new era, but contraction was very much to the fore in the September PMIs in Northern Ireland, across the UK and beyond.

“And this was before the turbulence that the chancellor’s mini budget caused, which doesn’t bode well for the rest of the year.

“Local firms saw the pace of decline in output and new orders accelerate in September, which represented the fifth successive monthly fall with all four sectors firmly in contraction mode.

“Survey respondents cited deteriorating economic conditions, falling consumer confidence and rising prices as explanatory factors behind the continuing decline.”

Costs for companies were going up significantly, and services firms — a bracket which includes businesses ranging from accountants to restaurants — were worst hit.

Read more Trade deal with EU must deliver for NI economy, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Mr Ramsey added: “Services firms reported the sharpest increases in their cost base, with wages and energy costs now increasingly at the forefront of inflationary pressures.

“The one positive in the latest report is employment with firms notching up their 19th consecutive monthly rise in staffing levels.

“However, the pace of employment growth was the weakest in that sequence and manufacturing saw the first decline in staff numbers since February 2021.”

Mr Ramsey said that the falling pace of hiring was down to the problems with finding suitable staff, rather than falling economic activity. The rise in employment was the slowest in 19 months.

He said that “the expected further reductions in business activity will no doubt weigh more on hiring intentions in the months ahead”.

He added: “We have started the fourth quarter of the year with heightened uncertainty, not least in financial markets and in politics.

“Firms may be relieved to see energy cost pressures easing, accompanied by much-needed government support.

“But borrowing costs have now moved rapidly in the opposite direction.

“It’s hard to see the chancellor’s much-desired growth coming any time soon.”

The purchasing managers’ index monitors activity in retail, manufacturing, construction and services.

All four sectors reported falling activity in September, and international demand was down. Rising energy prices were behind the increase in input cost inflation, while companies were also reporting higher costs for raw materials, staff and transportation.