NI economy will take more time to recover than Republic: report

Northern Ireland will take longer to recover from the impact of Covid-19 than the Republic, with recovery here not expected until 2024, according to report.

In contrast, the EY Economic Eye anticipates that the Republic's economy will recover to 2019 levels a year earlier.

In Northern Ireland, it forecasts that nearly 70% of job sectors face taking longer than five years to recover - across the border it is 40%.

EY predicts 38,000 job losses in Northern Ireland this year, and 25,000 next year. And while the toll of job losses is steeper this year for the Republic - with 9.7% of jobs going instead of 4.2% - it predicts that the Republic will return to growth in jobs next year.

The report from business advisors EY is written by its chief economist Neil Gibson and manager Eve Bannon.

It says economic recovery has begun across the island of Ireland as people return to work and start spending again.

But it adds that "for many markets across the world, the hardest yards are still ahead and the fear of a second wave and future economic disruption is prevalent".

While it forecasts a steeper slump in GDP for the Republic - 10.8% while Northern Ireland is at 10.4% - it warns that Northern Ireland's economy will take longer to recover to 2019 levels.

The southern economy is predicted to rebound by 6.6% next year, although Northern Ireland's bounce-back will be more muted at 5.5%. The report also said the picture for unemployment in Northern Ireland had been clouded by the widespread use of the furlough scheme, which has preserved the jobs of 240,200 people over lockdown.

In addition, 76,000 people in self-employed roles have received support from the government's self-employed income support scheme. Overall, it said that Covid-19 had a more widespread impact than most commentators expected. It has made its predictions on the basis that there will be no further national lockdowns, though it remarked that localised lockdowns were likely.

It noted the Republic's economic recovery in the last five years had left it in a good position to spend to support the economy.

GDP figures this week showed that the UK entered recession in the second quarter of the year, with a 20.4% slump - its steepest-ever fall.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the figures "confirm that hard times are here".