NI electrical manufacturing firm Camlin helping staff in Ukraine following Russian invasion

NI electrical manufacturing firm helping employees on the ground after invasion

Liz Truss says customers of all Russian banks are to be blocked from accessing services

Camlin, which is based in Lisburn, has said it is supporting its staff in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Picture: Reuters

Global electrical manufacturing firm Camlin in Lisburn has said it’s actively helping staff in Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

The company said it has been in touch with its two Ukrainian staff, who work in engineering and tech support roles.

A spokesman said: “We are shocked and saddened by what is happening in Ukraine. We are continuing to monitor the situation and provide support to colleagues and their families. The safety and protection of our team members and their families remains our top priority.”

The company has also done business in Russia in the past, its chief executive Peter Cunningham said last week, selling equipment to state-owned energy company Gazprom some years ago.

But Mr Cunningham added: “Our focus is on the US, UK and western Europe. Compared to our global business, Russia plays a minor role.”

Camlin specialises in the energy and rail sectors and has a presence in 17 countries. It recently opened in Serbia and Belgrade. ​​​​​

A Camlin Group spokesperson said it continues to follow the situation in Ukraine “and prepare for possible impacts with different risk strategies to ensure business continuity and regulatory compliance”.

Speaking last week, Mr Cunningham said: “Businesses such as ours can weather short term disruptions because in our sectors of energy and rail the gestation period is quite long. However, if this crisis goes on for multiple years, then yes, we, along with the rest of the world will feel it.”

He added on Tuesday: “For right now, our thoughts are with those directly affected by this war, including our colleagues, and we are hoping for a peaceful and immediate resolution to this conflict.”

Meanwhile, Oil giant Shell has announced it will end all joint ventures with Gazprom, worth around $3bn.

And customers of all Russian banks are set to be blocked from accessing any services in the UK under the latest plans laid out by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Secretary of State told Parliament that three further Russian banks will be added to the Government’s sanctions list, and that new legislation will also impact Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank.

She explained that the move is designed to stop three million Russian companies from accessing any foreign investment from the UK.

Ms Truss said: “Global giants like Gazprom will no longer be able to issue debt or equity in London.”

She added: “(We want) a situation where they can’t access their funds, their trade can’t flow, their ships can’t dock and their planes can’t land.”

Selected banks will also be cut from the Swift international money transfer system, as politicians look to announce a total ban from Russian banks using the service.

All eyes are on Russia’s energy sector and whether sanctions could be imposed on the industry.

The EU still relies heavily on Russian gas and oil, with gas prices up 20% on Monday and oil back above 100 dollars a barrel, having fallen at the end of last week below the psychological milestone.

This article was updated on March 1 2022.