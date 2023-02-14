NI employment rate increases to almost 72% but wages fall behind inflation

The Northern Ireland employment rate has increased to almost 72% however the wages of workers have fallen behind the rate of inflation, according to the latest figures.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) report for January shows the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) increased by 1.8pps over the quarter and by 3.1pps over the year to 71.9%.

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16 and over who were unemployed) for the period October-December 2022 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 2.5%. This was a decrease of 0.5 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and of 0.7pps over the year.

In January, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 35,900, a decrease of 1.0% from the previous month’s revised figure. The January 2023 claimant count remains 20.5% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

However, the report shows that jobs are still being created. The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in January 2023 was 785,400, a 0.1% increase over the month and a 2.0% increase over the year.

The industries that recorded the largest percentage jumps when hiring were recorded in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector (9.2%), the information and communication sector (8.5%) and the professional, scientific and technical sector(7.1%).

There has also been a drastic downturn in redundancies – 60% less than the previous year.

NISRA, acting on behalf of the Department for the Economy, received confirmation that 260 redundancies occurred in January 2023, taking the annual total to 970, 60.5% less than in the previous 12 months.

It comes as HMRC data indicated the typical worker's pay was about 4% higher in January compared to the same month in 2022.

The figures show that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £2,012 in January 2023, an increase of £4 (0.2%) over the month and an increase of £76 (3.9%) over the year.

However, this is below the UK’s rate of inflation which was 10.5% in December.

Rachel Richardson is the employment team director at Belfast’s DWF.

Responding to the figures, she commented: "Following a period of no growth between October and December 2022, a recent ONS report stated that the UK managed to avoid falling into recession in 2022.

According to the ONS, there was a 0.5% fall in economic output in December 2022, partly due to the widespread strike action which took place across the UK,” she added.

“As we expect to see the economic challenges continue well into 2023, we may see restructuring and increasing redundancies in Northern Ireland, as employers struggle with the soaring costs which are seriously impacting their businesses.

“However, in addition and in view of the buoyant labour market and cost of living crisis, employers will need to think about ways of retaining staff and attracting new talent into their organisations".

The latest labour market figures for Northern Ireland remain steady, despite the ongoing economic challenges. There were increases in the employment rate over both the quarter and the year to October to December 2022 to 71.9%. The unemployment rate in NI decreased over the quarter and the year to 2.5% which is below the UK unemployment rate of 3.7%. The economic inactivity rate in NI decreased over the quarter and the year to 26.3%, however, this was still higher than the UK average, estimated at 21.4%.