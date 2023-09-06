NI energy bills: 8% price cut for Firmus customers brings savings of £110 a year

Firmus Energy prices in the Ten Towns network will be cut by 7.56% from October 1, the company has announced

Around 60,000 customers of gas supplier Firmus Energy in Northern Ireland will be paying about £110 per year less after the company slashed its tariff by nearly 8%.

And there will be no price increases for now from SSE Airtricity Gas Supply, Firmus’ rival supplier in greater Belfast, or from dominant electricity supplier Power NI, the Utility Regulator announced.

However, combined gas and electricity bills here will remain over 10% higher than those in Great Britain, according to the regulator.

Customers of Power NI and SSE Airtricity will be paying around £2,415 a year, compared to a typical combined bill of £2,138 in Great Britain.

Firmus Energy announced its 7.56% price cut for its 65,000 customers in the Ten Towns network following a review by the regulator, which monitors energy cost.

Prices set by Firmus in the Ten Towns, along with Power NI for domestic customers all over NI and SSE Airtricity prices in Greater Belfast and western areas, have to be approved by the regulator due to their market dominance. Firmus’ reduction applies from October 1 to customers in areas like Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Lurgan, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry.

The company says its three reductions in 2023 mean tariffs will be down 40%, bringing an average annual bill down by £865.

Firmus Energy chief executive Niall Martindale said the company was “committed to keeping its tariffs as low as possible and we are delighted to be able to announce this third reduction of 2023 in the Ten Towns network area”.

“We know there are many competing demands on people’s finances, and we want to reassure our customers that when we are able to cut our prices we will do so, without delay, as we have demonstrated throughout 2023.”

The Utility Regulator’s tariff review was carried out with the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland.

Utility Regulator chief executive John French said: “We will continue to actively monitor wholesale energy and network costs and will ensure any falls in costs are passed through to customers at the earliest opportunity.

“Any household that is worried about paying their energy bill, should contact their gas or electricity supplier in the first instance, to make them aware of their circumstances, and discuss the options available.”

Last year, grants from the Government, along with its Energy Price Guarantee Scheme (EPG), provided aid over bills to householders as prices shot up in the cost of living crisis, triggered by increased demand after lockdowns and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and increased demand after lockdowns.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at watchdog the Consumer Council, said: “Whilst this price reduction is welcome news for customers in the Ten Towns gas network area, energy prices are still very expensive in Northern Ireland and household budgets continue to be stretched for many.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.

“We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs when the weather eventually gets colder during winter.”