NI Executive not needed to deliver £400 energy cost support, says Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi

An Executive is not needed to deliver support for energy costs later this year, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said on a visit to Belfast today.

Mr Zahawi, who met with ministers and the Utility Regulator, was very clear that an Executive is not required for people to receive £400 towards the cost of their energy needs.

“We can deliver this money even though the Executive is not restored, that is the whole point,” he said.

When asked how the UK government is going to deliver the funds, the chancellor said: “By working with the Utility Regulator, working with the economy and community ministers to work out the operational process.”

He added: “I will do everything in my power to deliver.”

The government last month revealed details of the support scheme. Households in Britain will have their energy bills cut by more than £60 through the winter, with £66 taken off in October and November, and £67 between December and March.

Mr Zahawi will head to Wales and Scotland following his visit in Northern Ireland. He referenced his role as Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment as an example of how he has the track record to deliver.

“I wanted to come here first because I know that we have to operationalise this issue. We have made a commitment and I want to deliver against that commitment,” he said.

“I give my pledge to the people of Northern Ireland that I will do everything in my power to deliver. Today’s meeting is very much about operational delivery… how do we get that money into people’s pockets as quickly as possible.”

He added: “My priority has to be delivering this £400 as quickly as possible. This requires me to sit today with the utility regulator, with the ministers and just make sure we do everything in our power to deliver that. It’s something I have committed to and I have to deliver it, full stop.”

On reports of possible black outs this winter, Mr Zahawi said: “We prepare for all sorts of scenarios and I am very confident that the work we will do with the energy producers and suppliers will mean that we will be in a good place.”

On the NI Protocol he added: “The government’s preference, my preference, is that we have negotiations with an outcome that works for GB/NI and, of course, for NI/EU.

"Clearly the businesses that are more concentrated on their work on NI/EU will take a different view from businesses that are much more impacted on GB/NI movement.”