NI exports to Republic in 2021 hit £3.4bn, as figures reveal massive 65% jump

Northern Ireland’s exports to the Republic soared by 65% to just under €4bn (£3.4bn) during 2021.

Figures from the Republic’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that Northern Ireland had sold an additional €1.6bn (£1.3bn) of goods across the border last year.

The Republic’s exports to Northern Ireland were also up 54% to €3.7bn (£3.1bn), which was an increase of €1.3bn (£1bn) on 2020.

However, the Republic’s trade with Great Britain slumped, with imports down 13% compared to 2020, while exports were up 17% in value.

The NI Protocol, which was part of the UK’s withdrawal agreement from the EU, has kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following Brexit. It has meant that companies in the Republic have increasingly turned to buying goods from Northern Ireland businesses instead of those in Great Britain, in order to avoid post-Brexit trade barriers.

But the protocol has been controversial for unionists, as they maintain it has eroded Northern Ireland’s links with the rest of the UK by introducing customs procedures, checks and additional costs on bringing goods in from Great Britain.

The full year report from the CSO showed the Republic enjoyed a record year for goods exports in 2021, with fuel imports surging in value.

Goods exports reached a record €165bn (£138bn) in value on the back of a large pharma sector and large growth in the manufacturing and transport sectors. Total goods exports were up more than €3bn (£2.5bn) or 2% on 2020 levels, the CSO said.

Medical and pharmaceutical goods made up 38% of all exports last year, adding more than €62bn (£52bn) to the economy, a slight increase (1%) on 2020.

Manufactured goods exports saw the largest increase in 2021 over 2020, up 16.5%, while machinery and transport grew 8.5%.

Goods imports also reached record levels last year, up 18% to €102bn (£86bn), the first time imports have crossed the €100bn mark. The rise is largely due to surging oil and gas prices, with imports of mineral fuels increasing by 82% last year. Petroleum imports rose 139% in December 2021, compared to December 2020.

The European Central Bank estimates that rising fuel prices are responsible for around half of the overall spike in inflation.

Imports from the EU into the Republic were up 13% in 2021 compared to 2020 - evidence of a shift in suppliers reported anecdotally by many firms.

The US remained Ireland’s biggest single export destination, accounting for 32% of total exports last year. EU countries account for 37% of total exports while exports to Great Britain made up 9% of total exports.

The EU is Ireland’s main import partner, making up 33% in 2021, with imports from Great Britain at 15%.