NI Finance Minister Conor Murphy extends support for Government suppliers hit by Covid-19

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced the extension of measures to ensure Government departments continue paying suppliers impacted by Covid-19.

Relief measures for suppliers who provide goods and services and construction contractors, for which demand has reduced or been paused temporarily due to Covid-19, will continue to be provided during recovery.

Mr Murphy said: "Nearly 100 suppliers to Government departments across a wide range of sectors including construction, catering, facilities management and maintenance have availed of the relief I announced in March.

"These support measures have provided a vital lifeline to these businesses, enabling cash to continue flowing through the supply chain and helping to pay salaries and protect jobs.

"Importantly it also means suppliers unable to meet their contractual obligations will be able to resume service delivery as we begin to emerge from lockdown.

"It is vital that we continue to protect suppliers during these challenging times, which is why the Executive has agreed to extend these measures until October."

Suppliers required to agree to operate on a transparent basis. And they have to make data available to the department in order to demonstrate payments made under contract have been used in the manner intended.

The data might include evidence that staff have been paid the right amount and on time, and that cash continues to flow through the supply chain as quickly as possible.