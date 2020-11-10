NI financial services firm FinTrU opens New York office

NI financial services firm, FinTrU is to expand overseas with the opening of a New York office.

The new site will sit on Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan and will help service the company's American client base.

FinTrU founder and chief executive, Darragh McCarthy, said: "Many of our Tier 1 Investment Bank clients are based in New York so it was a logical next step for FinTrU to expand to the city in order to increase our presence on the global stage and ensure proximity to our clients.

"This is a very exciting time for FinTrU and despite the pandemic, we have had a growth rate of 75% in 2020 driven by operational excellence. This global expansion by FinTrU demonstrates our commitment to continued growth across the company."

Stuart Marks, FinTrU head of business development, will be relocating from Belfast to set up operations in the US.

Mr Marks said: "My role will be focused on the building out of our existing and new client relationships, whilst setting up our New York operations.

"FinTrU has experienced undisrupted client delivery during this period with eight new client contracts secured and two additional investment banks clients added to our portfolio.

"The securing of an office in New York is a positive step for FinTrU as we continue to expand our global footprint."

Founded in December 2013, FinTrU works with the largest investment banks in the world.

It works with clients to find solutions to help them meet with their regulations in areas such as legal, risk, compliance, KYC, operations and consultancy.

It employs over 600 people across offices in Belfast, Londonderry, London and New York.

During the pandemic the company has maintained its growth through its assured skills academies, placement programmes and experienced hires across a range of departments in both Belfast and the North West.

It has also invested in skills and development programmes for eight apprentices in areas such as fintech, IT and accountancy.

FinTrU's investment in apprenticeships allows their employees to gain industry recognised qualifications, while applying that knowledge to their career at FinTrU.

In the summer five fintech apprentices joined FinTrU through the financial technology degree at Ulster University.

The company described 2020 as a "year of continued growth".

It said that it did not furlough any employees and is on track to have hired over 300 more staff in 2020.