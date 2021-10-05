NI firm Gilbert-Ash’s project up for top prize

Europe's first ‘eco-mosque’, built by Belfast-based construction firm Gilbert-Ash has been nominated for the 2021 RIBA Stirling Prize Award.

Cambridge Central Mosque is one of six projects to be selected from 54 2021 RIBA National Award winners.

The Stirling Prize is awarded to buildings deemed to be the most significant of the year for the evolution of architecture and the built environment. This year's winner will be announced on October 14.

Marks Barfield Architects, who are in the running for the award, designed the building.

It will be the third Gilbert-Ash project to be shortlisted for the category. The company's work on the Lyric Theatre in 2012 and the Giant’s Causeway Visitor’s Centre in 2013 were also recognised while its work on the Everyman Theatre went on to win the category in 2014.

Ray Hutchinson, managing director of Gilbert-Ash, desbribed the mosque as “a unique building in so many ways, with remarkable intricate attention to detail”.