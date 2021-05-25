NI firm which makes blood tests to help detect ovarian cancer raises £300k seed funding

From left, Dr Paul Mullan, co-founder of GenoME Diagnostics, CEO of QUBIS Brian McCaul, Anne Dornan, enterprise network manager at QUBIS Anne Dornan, Stuart Gaffikin, investment manager at Co Fund NI, Dr James Beirne, chief medical officer of GenoMe Diagnostics and its chief operating officer Dr Shannon Beattie

A company specialising in blood tests to help detect ovarian cancer has secured £300,000 in seed funding to help its growth.

GenoME Diagnostics, a spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast, took part in a funding round supported by QUBIS, the commercialisation arm of Queen’s University, Deepbridge Capital and Co-Fund NI.

Co-Fund NI is part of economic development agency Invest NI’s Access to Finance portfolio.

GenoME Diagnostics was set up after almost a decade of research by Dr Paul Mullan, Dr James Beirne and Dr Laura Feeney at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research (PGJCCR) at Queen’s.

It develops novel blood tests for the earlier and more accurate diagnosis of ovarian cancer. The firm said its use of technology can provide cost-effective diagnostics to reduce misdiagnosis and late diagnosis of the disease.

In 2020 the company was named the All Ireland Best New Start Company in the Intertrade Ireland Seedcorn competition. It has received funding from Innovate UK, which led to the formation of the company.

Chief operating officer Dr Shannon Beattie said: “Our work benefits women who are at risk of developing ovarian cancer, or who present with possible symptoms. Early diagnosis can ultimately save lives, as well as reduce cost pressures for healthcare providers.

“We also aim to benefit clinical trial providers and drug developers, by developing accurate and cost-effective companion diagnostics, to better stratify patients and increase their chance of response to novel therapies.”

Dr Mullan said the disease was known as ‘the silent killer’ as it’s often only diagnosed in its later stages.

“Earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancers could potentially dramatically increase patient survival, by catching tumours when they are small and less likely to have spread, or have developed resistance to chemotherapy.”

Ben Carter, investment manager at Deepbridge Capital, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the GenoME team develop and commercialise this exciting and important work, via the Deepbridge Life Sciences Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS).

“GenoME has a remarkable founding team and is supported by excellent science and research, meaning the company represents exactly the type of innovative company that the SEIS is designed to help fund.”