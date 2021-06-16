NI firm wins £9m deal for London’s tallest Premier Inn 

Artist's impression of the Premier Inn at West India Dock, London

A contractor in Co Down has started a £9m contract on a project to build the tallest Premier Inn in London.

Kane in Banbridge was appointed by construction giant Sisk to do mechanical and engineering work at the new 400-bed hotel at West India Dock in London.

The Northern Ireland business was founded in 1967 and is now a major building contractor with 200 staff and offices in London, Glasgow and the Republic.

It its latest deal, it will deliver a full design and build mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) package for the new hotel.

It will also work on a combined energy centre which will also power 68 apartments.

The centre will be built off-site at the company’s facilities in Co Down.

Work has already started on site, with the projected expected to take 14 months.

Cathal McMullan, managing director of Kane, said: “Kane are delighted to once again deliver a M&E contract on behalf of Sisk at the iconic West India Dock.

"This further strengthens our relationship with Sisk and showcases our M&E Capabilities as a leading MEP contractor of choice.”