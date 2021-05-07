NI firms have taken a hit from the end of Brexit transition period

The majority of Northern Ireland manufacturers have been negatively impacted by the end of the Brexit transition period, according to a fresh survey.

And around 93% of manufacturers say they have seen a rise in the cost of raw materials.

However, many manufacturers are continuing to see growth, despite the challenges they face.

The latest Tughans Manufacturing NI Survey, conducted by Perceptive Insight, shows that some 77% of companies have “experienced a negative impact on their business since the Brexit transition period ended”.

However, around 59% of those surveyed said they are in growth mode.

Among the biggest obstacles for firms remains the issue of disruption in supply chains, followed by wider global economic conditions.

“A sizeable number, 36%, believe the difficulties are likely to persist, however,” Manufacturing NI chief executive, Stephen Kelly, says.

“What almost half of the businesses surveyed are telling us is that the NI Executive must identify and secure new opportunities to support them.

“We have seen from the survey that 86% of firms have increased input costs on transportation and 66% want the government to cut employment related costs to support the sector.”

And although Covid-19 continues to affect manufacturing businesses, the survey reveals that the sector is showing signs of recovery compared to July 2020.

At 17%, fewer than one in five of those surveyed described their business as reducing or contracting compared to 42% previously. And 48% are experiencing growth, compared to 23% previously.

Increased expenditure on raw materials has been experienced by 93% of manufacturers and 37% said disrupted supply chains are the biggest obstacle to their firms’ recovery.

As for the future, 45% of businesses expect that the sector will see growth in the next 12 months, compared to 15% that expect continued weakness.

At 48%, less than half believe their productivity will improve in 2021. However, 44% expect their profit margins to deteriorate in 2021 relative to the previous 12 months, although 35% expect to see improvement.

Northern Ireland’s top three manufacturing sectors include machinery and equipment, rubber, plastic and other non-metallic mineral products and wood, paper and printing.

James Donnelly, head of corporate at Tughans, says despite the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit, there is a good sense of optimism at present.

“Despite everything, many of our clients in the manufacturing sector have reported a relatively strong performance in the last year.

“There is positivity with many expecting growth and this is reflected in clients’ future plans in relation to recruitment, investment and transactions.”

UK-wide surveys have reported growing optimism in the manufacturing sector.

The latest CBI quarterly industrial trends survey last month said optimism in the three months to April improved at its quickest pace since April 1971.

The survey of nearly 300 manufacturers found that more firms than had been the case last year expected to increase spending on items like buildings, plant and machinery.