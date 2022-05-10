NI firms ‘unconvinced on four-day week’

Businesses are getting more creative with working hours for their staff, reveals research

Many employees consider flexible working options when looking for a job, a report has revealed

Employers in Northern Ireland are not convinced that a four-day week would work in practice despite strong interest from workers in the change, a report has found

Research carried out by recruitment company Hays found that just over half of UK workers would be tempted to move somewhere offering a four day week.

And across the UK, at 62%, the highest percentage of workers who were interested in a slimmed-down week were northern.

Next month, 60 UK companies are due to participate in a four-day week pilot scheme, with no loss of pay. The study aims to establish whether a four-day week can achieve higher productivity and improve wellbeing.

John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re certainly seeing companies getting more creative in what they can offer prospective staff when trying to recruit in a competitive market.

“However, if employers don’t get the basics right such as offering competitive salaries along with flexible and hybrid working — the majority of professionals will look elsewhere to employers who have got the fundamentals right.

“From our experience, there’s still only a handful of companies offering a four-day week so, while it is an attractive offering, there are still lots of other ways for companies to stand out from the crowd with an offering that focuses on purpose and wellbeing.”

Hays managing director John Moore

Among employers in Northern Ireland who were surveyed by Hays, 30% said they thought a four-day week would never come a reality.

However, 54% said they felt it could become a reality in two to 10 years time. And 17% said they felt a move to a four-day week could come as soon a year’s time.

When asked what benefits a four-day week would bring, three-quarters of employees in Northern Ireland said the main benefit could come from improved mental health and well-being.

Smaller percentages also said talent attraction and retention, along with organisational productivity, would also be benefits.

Nearly 60% of employers also pointed to the mental health benefits, but 13% hoped it would increase productivity,

However, only 3% of employers in Northern Ireland said they had introduced a four-day working week and 2% are trialling it.

Around 15% said they were considering implementing it although more than half were clear they weren’t considering it, some because of the demands of their business or sector.

The research comes as the demand for talent continues as employers struggle to attract and retain staff.

In February, Belfast workers at software company WANdisco shifted to a four-day week.

Chief executive and co-founder David Richards said the policy was company-wide and had come about because changes in working habits since the pandemic had made its teams more efficient.

And he said competition for tech staff in NI had made it even more important to offer a four-day week.

“It’s very important in Belfast to do it right now because of the high levels of competition for really good members of staff,” he said.

“People are swooping in from all over the world and trying to double people’s salaries. And they’re not very good companies — you’re just going to be a number with them.

“It’s very difficult to compete with companies that have got trillions of dollars in the bank.”