NI fuel price check: The cost of filling up in your area as petrol and diesel hit new records at the pumps

Motorists in Belfast today are paying up to £106 to fill their tanks with petrol and even more for diesel after prices at the pump soared over the last week.

The staggering average price of petrol across Northern Ireland is now a record breaking 180.1 pence per litre, while diesel is 183.8p, meaning the cost of filling a typical family car is hovering around the £100 mark.

For diesel, it will cost drivers here just over £101 to fill a 55 litre tank on average.

To fill up a petrol car, the cost is just over £99.

This time last year the average price for petrol was 125.8p while diesel was 128.5, according to the Consumer Council, which collects prices and publishes a weekly fuel tracker.

Consumer advocates are encouraging drivers to shop around as prices vary by as much as 20p per litre in Belfast and over 10p in some towns, to use public transport if they can, potentially cheaper when taking into account parking and other costs.

The highest petrol price being charged today was 193.9 at a station in Belfast, or £106 to fill a 55 litre tank.

However, motorists in Newry are paying the highest for petrol on average, 192.9p.

The highest price for diesel was 194.9ppl at a filling station in Belfast.

The wholesale price of petrol – the price at which retailers buy the product – has dropped by 5p since June 1, when it was £1.55 a litre, to £1.50 on Wednesday, according to motoring organisations.

So it should be expected the price will fall soon, at least slightly, as this drop filters through to what motorists pay at the pump. Retailers often buy in advance.

But there is little expectation the price will drop by any large measure as the global price for crude oil, at $122 a barrel, was today higher than when it spiked to nearly $120 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The average price for unleaded petrol in Northern Ireland is now 7.5p per litre more than last week, while diesel is up 4.7p, the council said.

Belfast has recorded the highest average prices for both petrol and diesel, with the cheapest petrol in Limavady and Derry/Londonderry, according to the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker tool.

“Not only are prices at a record high but we are also seeing big differences between the lowest and highest prices available," said Richard Williams, head of transport policy at the council.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing in Northern Ireland, demand for our Fuel Price Checker has increased. In 2022, the monthly average hits to the tool have increased 526% compared to 2021.

"As the tool has increased transparency for Northern Ireland consumers in respect of fuel prices and allowed them shop around, this may have contributed to keeping fuel prices here lower than the UK average.

"However, there are other factors contributing to fuel prices such as supplier costs, and the business models of the retailers.”

Mr Williams said public transport could be a cheaper option for some people, particularly as Translink has not increased its fares for three years.

"If you take all the costs, parking, insurance, fuel, all these factors, the cost of commuting by public transport could now be a cheaper option," Mr Williams, though he added this is not an option for many people in more rural areas who are dependent on their vehicles.

According to the RAC, across the UK, the average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol is now 182.31p while for diesel it is 188.05p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.

"A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive."

The AA called for a further cut in fuel duty by 10p per litre immediately, following a previous 5p one in March, and introduce what the organisation describes as a "fuel price stabiliser". This would cut fuel duty when petrol prices go up and increase it when they drop.

Some UK forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 a litre, price comparison website PetrolPrices reported.

On Wednesday, the highest price was found to be 202.9p a litre at BP sites on the A1 near Sunderland, the M4 near Chippenham in Wiltshire and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria, according to the BBC.