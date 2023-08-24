NI heating oil and fuel prices on the rise again as production slows

Oil prices have been steadily creeping up again over the summer

Northern Ireland’s oil prices have been steadily creeping up over the summer, and further hikes cannot be ruled out this autumn, according to a distribution representative.

The warning comes as the UK’s largest producer of fossil fuels, Harbour Energy, reported a fall in profits and said it will extract less oil and gas than expected this year.

Northern Ireland Oil Federation (NIOF) spokesperson David Blevings released a statement welcoming falling oil prices back in May but said since then wholesale oil costs have been increasing daily.

“There are several reasons for that,” said Mr Blevings. “As economies recover from Covid-19, world demand for oil is growing while the supply is still uncertain due to the Ukrainian situation.

“Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia said it will extend an oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month, while Russia will also cut production to maintain upward pressure on market prices.

“This is not good news for consumers and the prospect of further increases in cost cannot be ruled out.

“Hopefully, consumers did listen to our advice back in May and filled their tanks when prices were lower. Our advice to consumers today would be to call your local NIOF distributor and discuss your heating oil requirements and if necessary, agree a payment plan that works for both parties.”

Back in May, the NIOF said milder weather and good supplies had contributed to prices falling back to below the level seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices for 500L peaked at £540.97 on September 8, 2022, according to Consumer Council figures, falling to £279.36 on June 8 this year but have climbed back up to £356.97 today.

Diesel and petrol prices have followed a similar trajectory, peaking at a respective 197.5p and 189.9p per litre on June 30, 2022, before falling to 137.2p and 139.2p on June 15 this year and climbing back up to 147.8p and 146.1p today.

The amount of oil and gas produced by Harbour Energy has already reduced slightly from 211,000 to 196,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It expects production to fall even further in the second half of the year due in part to drilling delays at one of its UK oil fields.

Overall, across 2023, production is expected to be 185,000-195,000 barrels per day.

The firm, which last year complained its profit had been wiped out by the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, has actually faced a lower tax bill than before it was introduced.

It paid $437m (£344m) in tax during the six months to the end of June, as pre-tax profit fell from $1.5bn (£1.2bn) to $429m (£337m).

The hit to its profits had largely been due to the reduction in the price of fossil fuels, especially natural gas in the UK.

In the first half of 2022, the business sold crude oil for 82 dollars per barrel.

That dropped to 76 dollars in the first half of this year.

The price of gas in the UK, measured in therms, fell from 69p to 58p over the same time.