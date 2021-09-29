NI High Street voucher: Lyons reveals latest verification figures and update on Holiday at Home scheme

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has outlined the latest statistics for the high street voucher scheme.

He also explained the long-delayed Holiday at Home scheme was still in the works but the timing had to be just right for it and he did not want it to overlap with the high street retail initiative.

The application process for the £100 retail card went live on Monday, and despite pleas for the public to not rush to get theirs, the system was swamped.

At the Stormont Economy Committee meeting on Wednesday morning the minister gave an indication of the huge numbers applying for the system.

Preliminary figures suggest there were over 1.5million requests for links to apply for a card.

By 9am on Tuesday 1m links had been sent out.

Over 560,000 applications had been completed and 300,000 verified.

Mr Lyons said to hit those numbers was "an incredible achievement within 48 hours" of scheme being launched.

The minister had previously said the system had been designed to copy with around 50,000 requests and hours.

To get yours click here.

The card is available to anyone over the age of 18 and around 1.4m people are eligible.

Applications can be made up to October 25 with the last chance to spend the money on November 30.

It can be spent in any shop with a card machine although it can not for gambling or legal services like paying a fine.

Once an application had been checked and approved, cards will be sent out around seven days later.

During the committee, the minister also discussed the holiday at home scheme. The scheme has been delayed and was due to launch this autumn.

It is to offer Northern Ireland households to claim back 50% off a stay of two nights or more in certified accommodation, up to the value of £100.

Minister Lyons said Holiday at Home "is a scheme that is going to be best if it's done at the right time. We spent an awful lot of time and work at getting the retail voucher scheme at just the right time".

He said that upon the launch of applications to the retail scheme, shop owners had told him it couldn't have come at a better time.

The DUP MLA said he also wanted to make sure the holiday at home scheme was properly timed.

"It's probably not best to do that at the same time as the high street voucher scheme as that overlap will not be helpful so we are working with the industry to see when that best time might be."