NI High Street Voucher scheme: Department ‘did not consider equality’ when it excluded under-18s

The Department for the Economy did not comply with equality rules in its decision to exclude under-18s from the £145m High Street Voucher scheme, a report reveals today.

The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland investigated the DfE after two complaints from the same individual, who has not been identified.

They complained that the department ignored its own Equality Scheme as it didn’t consider the equality implications of excluding under-18s properly.

The scheme, announced by then-Economy Minister Diane Dodds in April 2021, provided every over-18 in NI with a pre-paid card with £100 loaded onto it to spend in shops.

The commission said DfE did not carry out its equality screening at the earliest opportunity in developing the policy.

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission, said there were a “number of areas” where DfE failed to comply with Equality Scheme commitments.

The screening form on the policy given to the Economy Minister in August 2021 included reference to a decision which it said had already been made, that the scheme would only apply to over-18s.

According to the commission, that meant the minister could not make a decision with “an open mind”. At that point, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons had taken over as Economy Minister.

The commission said it considers “the minister could not have had due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity when considering the policy proposal and deciding on the High Street Scheme (HSS) in August 2021”.

The commission makes recommendations to the department, including that an equality assessment is carried out at the earliest opportunity when policies are being developed.

Ms McGahey said: “Our investigation in this case identified a number of areas where the Department for the Economy failed to comply with its Equality Scheme commitments in relation to the equality screening of the High Street Scheme.

“The report outlines several recommendations for the department to action. By implementing these recommendations, they will put equality of opportunity and good relations considerations at the centre of their policy making and service delivery processes, as they are required to do to comply with their Equality Scheme.”

The commission said DfE failed to engage with representatives of under-18s during screening, even though it held discussions with other parties on potential equality impacts.

The Assembly’s economy committee had raised questions in August 2021 about the age eligibility for the scheme.

Department representatives told the commission that they were concerned that if the cards were given to parents or guardians, there could be risks around consent or fraud.

They were also concerned that data protection concerns relating to minors could also have delayed the scheme.

It also feared there were no data sets which could confirm the identity of 16 to 17-year-olds, and verifying the age group would have lead to delays.

And if a bigger age range was to be included beyond the 1.4m eligible adults, that would have meant there would be less money to go round for the scheme, which had been set at £145m.

The department did consider eligibility criteria around age, the commission said, but that the minister should not have been presented with a decision that had already been made.

"One principle is that the decision maker must make the decision with an open mind. All the necessary information should be provided for the decision – including any equality assessment.

"In this case, the equality assessment (screening) presented to the minister for their decisions clearly refers to decisions already taken in terms of one of the equality groups and the eligibility criteria."

Public authorities such as departments have equality schemes to ensure they fulfil their duties under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.

It requires that a public authority has to pay “due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity and regard to the desirability of promoting good relations, when it carries out its functions in Northern Ireland”.

The Department for the Economy has been asked for comment.