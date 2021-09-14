NI high street voucher scheme: How to get your £100 card

Scheme opens September 27, closes on October 25 and card to be spent by November 30

Details have been released on how to get your hands on the long-awaited high street voucher.

The scheme is intended to provide a boost to the economy in the wake of the devastation of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Around 1.4million people will receive a £100 pre-paid card which must be spent by the end of November.

The scheme opens on September 27 with first applicants receiving the card in the week beginning October 4. It is expected people will receive the card between seven and 10 days of applying.

The last day to apply is October 25, while the card cannot be used after November 30.

For those unable to apply online, a telephone service will be available from October 11.

The scheme is expected to cost £145m to roll out across Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he believes this is a good time to launch the scheme, after the summer and before the Christmas rush.

The online portal is expected to be extremely busy in the first couple of days but the minister is confident the system is robust enough to cope.

Its launch on Belfast's Ormeau Road – recently awarded high street of the year – was welcomed by business leaders and local traders.

Mr Lyons said he hoped that the card spend will act as a multiplier as people may spend more than the £100.

People can spend the money in any brick and mortar outlet, except bookmakers, legal and some financial services.

It will have to be spent by November 30 as the department does not want to affect normal spending in the run-up to Christmas.

People must register online on NI Direct, then provide their name, address, date of birth, gender, any disability, National Insurance number, driving licence number (if held), telephone number, and email address.

Mr Lyons said householders will be able to spend their voucher with any retailer that has a physical presence here.

But he is encouraging people to spend the money in local independent retailers rather than with multinationals.

Meanwhile a number of young people under 18 have submitted complaints to the Department for the Economy over their exclusion from the scheme. They are being assisted by the Children's Law Centre (CLC).

The complaint states that the department failed to carry out a public consultation or an Equality Impact Assessment before making a decision to exclude under-18s.

A spokesperson for the department said it did carry out an equality impact assessment, which it said was published online.

The assessment states that there were regulatory and financial concerns around issuing cards to minors, data protection issues and problems over confirming the identity of 16 and 17-year-olds.

Claire Kemp, policy officer at the Children's Law Centre, said equality screening was carried out "only after we lodged a complaint with the department", and that it was completed just days before the scheme was scheduled to go live.

"This policy has not been rushed, yet fundamental steps to avoid discriminating against protected groups, including young people, have been ignored or delayed to the extent of rendering them meaningless," she said.

The can be used with a retailer or in hospitality in Northern Ireland that accepts cards as a method of payment.

The card can be used to purchase a range of items, from a new piece of home decor at the local craft shop to groceries at your supermarket, or to purchase home heating oil. In many cases, it will be up to whether the retailers you wish to use it with has the card facilities available.

The card can also be used to pay for goods over the phone or to purchase services from businesses, however you will not be able to purchase online service or products, to pay for financial services or to purchase legal services.

You cannot donate your card to a charity.

How to apply

- Register online at NI Direct.

- You will be asked for: Name, address, date of birth, gender, disability, National Insurance number, driving licence number (optional), mobile phone number and email address.

- Provided you have their permission you can register to complete an application for other people.

Once registered you will receive an email for confirmation. Information will be checked against the electoral register database followed by Driver Vehicle Licencing Agency. This is an automated process with no access to your personal information.

Once your identity has been confirmed the details required to complete the process will be sent to the pre-paid card provider and you will receive another email telling you when to expect your card.

If you are unsuccessful in the first phase of checks then your identity will be checked against a further suite of government databases. If you identity is confirmed then your details will be forwarded to the pre-paid card provider and you will receive a confirmation email. If your application is unsuccessful, you will be informed and directed to the appeals process.

The voucher must be spent by November 30.