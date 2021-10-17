NI holiday at home voucher: Scheme yet to get date for roll out as tourism body urges more funding

An in the works holiday at home voucher scheme is yet to have a date to be rolled out, as a Northern Ireland tourism body says the project requires more funding.

The holiday at home scheme being proposed allows households here to claim back 50% off a stay of two nights or more in certain accommodation, up to the value of £100.

Vouchers are also to be issued which will offer 50% off visits to attractions or tourism experiences up to the value of £20.

The scheme is part of a plan to try and give Northern Ireland’s domestic tourism sector a boost, with vouchers set to be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Under the proposed rules, every household can apply for one of each type of voucher, with around £2 million in funding believed to be allocated to the scheme.

However, a firm date for the rollout of the scheme is yet to be decided according to the Department for the Economy, who said they are still considering the “most opportune time” to launch it.

The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA) told BBC NI the minister, Gordon Lyons, should “consider the funding he has”, adding that they expect a lot of people will be “disappointed” considering the likely demand and potential to miss out.

"This is not just support for the accommodation sector and tourism attractions. When people stay in a destination, they spend money in hospitality or retail so there would be much more in terms of a wider economic benefit,” chief executive Joanne Stuart said.

"£2m has been allocated to this scheme and we do believe the demand will be high and a lot of people will be disappointed, so we would ask the minister to consider the funding he has and whether there is more available to the scheme.

"We believe this is a really important intervention for the accommodation and attraction sector and we are working with the department and the minister with regards to when this needs to be launched.

"Given the funding needs to be spent by the end of the financial year we would like to see it launched as soon as possible to see the maximum return on investment.”

She added: “What we need to remember is the sector has only been able to open for about 50% during 2020 and 50% during 2021.

"Year-to-date occupancy figures for hotels are 44% and we are now moving into the low season and there are real financial viability concerns within the industry.”

Unlike the high street voucher scheme, only a limited number of the holiday at home vouchers are expected to be available under the plans.

Last week it was revealed by the department that over £2.2m has been spent on high street vouchers.

The latest figures show that over 1m applications have been verified and 262,000 cards issued.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said: “The department is currently considering the suitability of the intervention in the context of the levels of consumer demand that were experienced over the summer and the impact of the high street scheme," they said.

"This consideration includes working with the industry to decide on the most opportune time to launch any scheme."