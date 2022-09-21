NI home energy bills to be capped from November – but businesses ‘left in dark' over relief package

Sinn Fein finance minister claims support doesn’t go far enough

There are calls for more information on energy relief schemes for households and businesses in Northern Ireland after the Government unveiled a huge support package.

It has been confirmed that household energy costs will be capped here from November with support to be backdated to October to ensure NI residents get the same benefit of the scheme being rolled out in the rest of the UK.

“This will take effect from November, but the government will ensure households receive support so they will see the same benefit overall as those households in Great Britain backdating support for October bills through bills from November,” the government has announced.

The government will also provide an additional payment of £100 to households across the UK who are not able to receive support for their heating costs through the Energy Price Guarantee.

This might be because they live in an area of the UK that is not served by the gas grid and is to compensate for the rising costs of alternative fuels such as heating oil.

Meanwhile, trade groups are demanding more details about how an energy support package for UK businesses will apply here.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg unveiled a range of energy bill relief measures on Wednesday.

The plan will see wholesale energy costs for businesses slashed by up to half their expected price through the winter months.

They will see government-funded cuts to their energy bills in line with the reductions that have already been announced for homes.

However, there are no details about how it will apply here.

The government confirmed: “A parallel scheme, based on the same criteria and offering comparable support, but recognising the different market fundamentals, will be established in Northern Ireland.”

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill warned businesses cannot afford to be left in the dark.

Colin Neill

“It is simply unacceptable that Northern Ireland businesses do not have any detail on how support will be provided,” he said.

“We need urgent clarity on how these measures will be carried forward.

“Thousands of businesses are on the brink with many concerned how they will get through the winter.”

Just like the energy price guarantee for households the move effectively puts a maximum price on the unit price cost of electricity and gas charged to businesses.

The energy bill relief scheme will mean those on fixed-term contracts, agreed on or after 1 April, see wholesale prices for electricity capped at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) and £75 per MWh for gas.

Due to the lack of function executive there will be a delay in the schemes being rolled out here.

“The cost of energy crisis is a real threat to people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses,” Mr Neill warned.

“In what should be the beginning of our busiest period, hospitality is instead looking at how to keep the lights on.

“It is totally unsustainable for business to continue to pay these crippling energy bills as well as contending with a labour shortage and spiralling cost of other overheads including food and ingredients.”

Mr Neill called for further support measures including slashing the VAT rate and a business rates holiday.

“We cannot wait any longer for government intervention,” he added.

“Ahead of the unveiling of the ‘Growth Plan’ by the Chancellor on Friday, direct intervention and support for business in Northern Ireland must be announced and implemented. “The hospitality industry will have a third consecutive dark winter without it.”

Stormont’s finance minister has claimed that the Westminster government’s energy support package does not go far enough.

Conor Murphy said that while the measures are welcome, they fall short of addressing soaring costs.

“70% of households who use home heating oil will find the news that they will get a mere £100 of support for their fuel bills this winter insufficient,” he added.

“It is disappointing there has been no update on when households here can expect to receive their £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment.”

The Sinn Fein MLA also expressed frustration at the lack of detail for businesses.

“The promise of equivalent support without the underpinning detail does nothing to reassure businesses,” Mr Murphy said.

“Most businesses are anxious about how they will make it through the winter.

“Businesses need certainty now to enable them to plan and to provide reassurance to their employees.”

Mr Murphy also warned the absence of an Executive is continuing to have a negative impact and preventing everyone here receiving support at the same time as those in England, Scotland and Wales.

“This is a completely unacceptable position,” he said.

Meanwhile Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts has called for precise details.

“Given the crippling financial difficulties that local independent retailers and other small businesses are experiencing, it is hugely disappointing that more clarity was not provided on the energy cap,” he said.

“We have been given no timelines on how the energy cap will apply to Northern Ireland business owners.

"This is unacceptable and our members deserve better.

“This is not just a cost of doing business crisis – it has now an emergency”

“Government needs to ensure that a clear date is provided for the introduction of the Energy Bill Cap, a business rates holiday and VAT reductions to support local small businesses”