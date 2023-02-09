NI home heating oil at lowest price in two months as final vouchers to arrive

The average price of home heating oil has dropped to the lowest it has been since December 1.

According to the Consumer Council’s weekly price checker, 500 litres currently costs on average around £420.49.

This also represents a £23.30 drop from the price of oil last week, on February 2.

It is costing on average £264.53 for 300 litres and £745.86 for 900 litres.

The cheapest areas for home heating oil currently appears to be Fermanagh and Omagh, and Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Meanwhile, fuel prices have roughly stayed the same.

Average diesel costs are 163.5p per litre – down from 164.2p last week – and petrol is approximately 144.3p, up slightly from 144.2p.

The news comes as the Post Office announced this week that the last trance of energy support payment vouchers are expected to arrive at remaining NI households by this weekend.

It means the £600 voucher rollout – which started just over three weeks ago – has been completed ahead of schedule.

The Post Office also said that 80% (400,000) of energy vouchers have been redeemed.

Those who pay their electricity bills by direct debit received the £600 directly into their bank accounts.

Residents that pay their electricity via a meter or a quarterly bill are eligible to receive the voucher, which is redeemable for cash or can be deposited into their bank account, and must be redeemed at a Post Office branch.

The voucher is made up of a £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment and an additional £200 Alternative Fuel Payment.