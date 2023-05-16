NI hotel group scores all-Ireland hospitality first with workplace award

Galgorm Collection has secured Great Place to Work certification across its portfolio including its flagship Ballymena hotel

A rapidly growing Northern Ireland hospitality group has become the first in the island of Ireland to secure Great Place to Work certification.

Galgorm Collection has invested £90m in expansion of its flagship hotel in Ballymena in recent years, and grown its workforce by 30% since 2020 with the addition of The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn.

Its portfolio also includes restaurants Fratelli and Parisien in Belfast, with the certification extending across all properties in the group.

The endorsement was awarded following an independent employee survey across Galgorm Collection’s workforce of around 1,000 team members.

In 2019, the group rolled out an enhanced benefits package for team members, including a £1m investment in private health care cover over five years. And 180 new roles totalling an annual investment of £5m were announced in 2021.

The global certification recognises outstanding employers demonstrating a high-trust, ‘people-first’ workplace and cultivating a culture embodying values such as credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie, honesty and pride.

Laura Millar, HR associate director at Galgorm Collection, said: “What makes this accreditation so important to us is that it’s based on authentic employee feedback which is rigorously analysed using data-driven methodology and we can be confident that staff feel trusted, valued and supported in their roles and enjoy the many benefits of working with the region’s premier hospitality group.

“Our success has always depended on our great people. From chefs to bar tenders, spa therapists and managers, to facilities staff, housekeepers, drivers and night porters, our people are what makes us famous for our warm welcome and unforgettable hospitality experience.

“Through our dedicated People Strategy, we work hard to ensure we offer the most competitive benefits and lead in the development of skills, training and career development opportunities.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director, Great Place to Work, said: “At the heart of every organisation are its people, and looking after their wellbeing should be a priority for every employer.

“We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive, which leads to better results for everyone.”

Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection, said: “Galgorm Collection’s award-winning customer excellence and reputation for first-class hospitality is down to the dedication, skills and professionalism of our team and that’s why we continually invest in our workplace culture, training and development and in enhancing career prospects for everyone to make this a great place to work.

“We’re thrilled that our team voted with their feet to endorse what we do, and we are grateful for the superb work they deliver for our customers and the group every day.”

Galgorm Collection will automatically be entered into a prestigious Best Workplaces list recognising organisations demonstrating an effective management culture that focuses on the individual, their strengths and potential.

Last year the group announced a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, aiming to become the first premier hospitality group on the island of Ireland to go fully green.