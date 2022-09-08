NI house prices rise again but storm clouds gathering on the horizon

Interest from would-be buyers down for the second month in a row: report

Enquiries from would-be house buyers fell at their steepest rate since the early days of the pandemic during August, according to a new report.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey found that the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges were impacting on market conditions.

Inflation has hit 10.1%, leading to the Bank of England increasing the base rate to 1.75%, while consumers are also facing hefty increases in energy bills.

The RICS warned that the picture for market activity was challenging, even though house prices rose in August and were expected to keep rising in the short to medium term.

A separate survey from Halifax put the average Northern Ireland house price at £185,505 — up 12.5% year-on-year.

The RICS said interest from new buyers fell for the second month in a row and at an even steeper rate than in July. It was the weakest month for buyer demand since May 2020. The number of agreed sales fell in August, although some respondents expected the number to increase over the next three months.

The outlook for sales among surveyors for 12 months’ time was the most downbeat it had been since April 2020. It was also the third month in a row that surveyors indicated they expected sales to be lower in a year.

Respondents reported that there was a shortage of properties on the market, although some indicated there had been a slight increase in available homes in August.

That apparent lack of supply has been pushing up prices, with the majority reporting an increase during August.

A large number of local surveyors — more than any other UK region —expect prices to be higher in a year’s time, despite the fears of sales slowing.

RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman Samuel Dickey said: “Northern Ireland is seeing scaling back of enquiries and demand from extremely high levels earlier in the year. This was very expected, but while lower than it was, demand is still outstripping supply.

“We continue to see properties selling and asking prices being met and sometimes exceeded. We are likely to see this lack of supply be a significant factor in the market for the foreseeable.

“[This] explains why surveyors expect price growth over the coming 12 months.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, added: “Mortgage demand has been very good [in the] year to date, and our expectation is that there will continue to be good demand from homebuyers.

“With regard to existing mortgage customers, we continue to see a strong demand for fixed-rate mortgages as more and more customers are looking for certainty at this time.”

According to the Halifax house price survey, the average UK house price increased by 0.4% month-on-month in August to hit a new record high of £294,260.

That was also an annual increase of 11.5%.

But the lender’s report warned that “a more challenging period for house prices should be expected”.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said the latest monthly increase was “relatively modest” compared to other recorded recently.

She added: “Over the last year, the rate of monthly house price inflation has averaged around 0.9%. However, the annual rate of growth dropped to 11.5%, from 11.8% in July, the lowest level in three months.”