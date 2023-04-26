NI households ‘in much weaker position than year ago’ despite small increase in discretionary income

Discretionary income stopped falling in Q1 2023 for households here, but NI has still seen the largest year-on-year declines of all UK regions for seven consecutive quarters (photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) — © PA

Discretionary income has stopped falling in Northern Ireland, but the province has performed the worst in the UK for seven consecutive quarters, according to the latest Asda income tracker.

This year’s first quarter represented the seventh that NI has recorded the largest year-on-year decline in income of any region across the UK in the report compiled by Cebr.

And while weekly discretionary income climbed from £98 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to £100 in the first quarter 2023, disposable spend for the latest quarter was still down by 21.2% year-on-year.

That means households here now have £27 less per week to spend on non-essential items than they did this time last year.

Northern Ireland’s strong annual decline in spending power is being driven by weaker gross income growth, according to Cebr.

Senior economist and income tracker author Sam Miley said: “Northern Ireland remained at the bottom of the table for discretionary income in Q1 2023, with average household spending power of just £100 per week.

“Though there was a quarterly improvement, assisted by policy measures such as the Energy Bill Support Scheme, households are still in a much weaker position than this time a year ago, as price growth lingers across a range of key consumption categories.

“Food price inflation is particularly stark at present, causing many Northern Irish households to cut back or seek cheaper alternatives.”

While the Consumer Prices Index inflation slowed to 10.1% in March, it has reached double digits for seven consecutive months, while inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages hit a 45-year high of 19.2% last month.

Cebr forecasts that inflation will decelerate gradually over the course of 2023.

Discretionary income for the average UK family, meanwhile, stood at £213 per week in the first quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 9.2% or £22 per week.

Scotland displayed the most resilience, with the average Scottish family having £220 per week at its disposal in the first quarter of 2023.

Families living in London have the most disposable income at £277 per week.