NI housing market: Pick-up in activity and positive 12-month outlook reported

Rising sales and demand in the Northern Ireland housing market outperformed the UK average last month, according to the latest Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey.

More than half of Northern Ireland respondents saw newly agreed sales rise in the month of March, according to the survey conducted by Ulster Bank and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), against a UK average of -31%.

A modest improvement was noted in pricing here, with a net balance of +33% for March, up from +28% in February and +19% in January.

In NI, 10% of surveyors reported a rise in new buyer enquiries but respondents said new instructions were static in March and February.

Surveyors were not as optimistic looking forward, with a flat picture expected over the next three months.

However, the 12-month outlook was more positive in NI than the UK as a whole, with respondents here expecting prices and sales to rise.

Samuel Dickey, residential property spokesperson for RICS Northern Ireland

Samuel Dickey, residential property spokesperson for RICS Northern Ireland, said: “The housing market in Northern Ireland appeared to be relatively stronger in the month of March when compared to previous recent months, with both sales and prices rising.

“However, surveyors seem to still be cautious looking forward over the next number of months. That being said, we are seeing sales expectations pointing to a more stable trend emerging further out.

“Comparatively, NI respondents overall remain more confident about prices and activity over the course of the next year than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.”