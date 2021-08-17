NI housing market ‘the busiest in nearly two decades’ with average price of £195,200

Northern Ireland’s housing market is at its busiest in nearly two decades, with house sales and prices shooting up, according to a report.

The Ulster University House Price Index said the average property is now going for £195,242, up 9.2% between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period this year.

And at 4,318, the number of house sales in Northern Ireland between April and June was the highest it had been since 2005, Ulster University said.

At £211,861, Causeway Coast and Glens was the council area with the highest average price, the index said, displacing Ards & North Down as the priciest place to own a home.

However, homes in Mid Ulster had the highest percentage year-on-year increase, growing 15% to hit an average of £198,378.

The report said the market had been getting increasingly competitive from the start of this year, with viewings turning quickly into firm offers.

And overall, a push to move into bigger properties – as a result of spending more time at home during lockdowns – had continued.

Dr Michael McCord, reader in real estate at Ulster University, said: “As indicated throughout the previous four reports, the psychological effect of the Covid-19 pandemic upon the housing market is well and truly discernible, with the race for space clearly evident.

"Indeed, in the first quarter of 2021, we noted the increased competition amongst buyers, with viewings instantaneously translating into firm offers and trading up activity.

"Moving into the second quarter of the year, this trend has firmly continued with increased house prices and transaction levels.”

Michael Boyd, deputy chief executive of the Progressive Building Society, said the rush to complete house sales before the end of the full stamp duty holiday in July had contributed to the growth.

But he added: ”Further easing of restrictions and a better than expected economic outlook augers well for the market in the coming months, with transaction volumes expected to remain consistent with the first half of the year.

“The longer-term picture, however, must account for the end of the furlough scheme, with the Northern Ireland Executive and the UK Government playing an important role in leading the policy environment to support economic investment and drive consumer confidence.”

Meanwhile, a separate housing market report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank said prices had continued to rise in Northern Ireland during July, even though price increases were tapering off in other parts of the UK following the end of the stamp duty holiday.

Surveyors in Northern Ireland also reported that prices had been going up over the month, and they forecast that prices would keep going up, though at a slower rate.

Sales had been going up as well, RICS said, though surveyors predicted that growth in transactions would start to slow down.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential spokesman, said: “July marked the beginning of the second half of the year and surveyors continued to report rising buyer enquiries and newly-agreed sales.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, surveyors do expect the very strong activity that we saw in the first half of the year to moderate somewhat.

"This is to be expected as the pent-up demand from last year finally works its way fully through the system.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Demand in Northern Ireland to own or move home was extremely strong in the first half of the year and we continue to see strong interest for a range of potential buyers.”