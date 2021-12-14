NI insurer creates 60 posts in £3m investment

Prestige Insurance Holdings to create 60 posts as it launches broking brand

A Northern Ireland group of insurance businesses is investing over £3m and creating 60 new jobs as it expands its digital offering.

Prestige Insurance Holdings will launch a new digitally-led broking brand next year with new technical, product management, customer support and marketing roles available in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry, as well as remote working opportunities.

In recent years, the group has seen significant developments including a multi-million pound investment by global equity firm Capital Z Partners Management, LCC (Capital Z) and the acquisitions of Open & Direct from Swinton Group.

Meanwhile its Newry-based Autoline Insurance merged with Abbey Insurance to become AbbeyAutoline.

Trevor Shaw, chief executive of Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited said: “As a business with local roots and an abundance of heritage, we have a commitment and passion for growth and market expansion and are continually looking for opportunities to develop our business across the group through acquisition and adding to our talent pool.

“We have strategic growth plans in place to help us continue on the path of building a digital-first, modern and global insurance portfolio, and with a commitment to innovative technology and servicing our network of valued customers, we have a new digital broking brand, Stroll, coming to market in early 2022.”

Brian Allen, managing director of digital at Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited said: “The pandemic has seen an acceleration in the shift towards a more digital world triggered by changes in online shopping behaviours that are likely to have lasting repercussions.

“Digital technology is a new force that is driving big changes in the insurance sector. For us as insurers, the changing landscape of insurance has led to a flurry of technological advancements in the industry, and the way customers interact with us is changing as a result.

“Our customer is savvy, both technically and culturally and they need insurance that works for them. Their time is precious and we want to give them some of that time back by changing how they search for and buy insurance.

“Consumers can bank online, book a taxi and order groceries all with the touch of a button, and the same should be true for buying insurance. We want to take the hassle out of insurance — no more searching for documents in a bottom drawer — everything will all be available in the palm of your hand,” Mr Allen added.

“We’re building an insurance journey that starts where the customer is and gets them to where they want to be, quickly and easily, and we’re excited to bring Stroll, a new brand with all these digital capabilities to the Prestige Group of companies in early 2022.”

Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited companies include AbbeyAutoline, BondLovis, Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd, Octane London Market Limited, Covernet and Trumo.

Abbey and Autoline merged in 2020 in making the business the biggest insurance broker in Northern Ireland.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline insurance broker, said at the time of the merger, “It (the amalgamation) energised our image in the market and has really expanded our offering.

"When both businesses came together, we knew there would be growth. They were complementary to each other rather than overlapping.”