NI logistics boss gives cautious welcome to EU’s claim that protocol checks can be significantly reduced

The head of a national freight organisation has said more detail is needed on EU claims that Northern Ireland Protocol checks could be reduced to “a couple of lorries a day”.

Seamus Leheny, policy manager with Logistics UK, was reacting to news of a potential thaw in Brexit tensions between the UK and EU.

Last week, new Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would favour a negotiated settlement with the EU to resolve tensions over the NI Protocol.

Then yesterday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, claimed that only “a couple of lorries a day” coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain would need to be checked per day.

“No one is getting carried away. We’ve been here dozens of times with the EU and UK offering olive branches,” Mr Leheny told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Anything that avoids checks at the ports is welcome, but the root of the problem, and the most costly side of things, is in the administration.

“The checks are only there as an enforcement measure, which you’ll only have if there’s something suspicious about a load or if the administration hasn’t been done correctly.

“There’s no point in people saying, ‘They’re not checking lorries in Belfast any more’ if there’s a mountain of red tape.”

Mr Leheny added that it was now vital that hauliers had certainty heading into the winter months, as dramatic rises in energy and fuel costs increase pressure on businesses.

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MP John Finucane said Mr Sefcovic had offered a practical solution that would provide certainty for businesses by reducing the number of checks at ports.

“We need a change of tack from this new British Government,” he said.

“They must demonstrate that they will respect international law, honour agreements made and stop giving cover to the DUP’s cruel block on an Executive during a cost-of-living emergency.”

After seven months “of refusing to engage and solo runs in breach of international law”, he said it was time for the UK Government to “enter talks in good faith with the EU”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Sefcovic had said the trade border could be made practically “invisible” with goods being processed “remotely” as they made their way to Northern Ireland.

This would be under the condition that the UK provides real-time data on their movements.

The EU’s latest statement was also welcomed by the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, who said it showed a “desire to be solution driven” over the protocol.

“I spoke with the British PM late last week. It was a preliminary discussion. We will meet again on these issues,” he said.

“I do believe genuinely there’s a view... that we should do everything we can to resolve this issue.”

Mr Martin added that settling the dispute would also allow the UK and the EU to focus on bigger geopolitical issues.

Last week, Ms Truss said that any negotiated solution would still need to deliver on aspects of the Protocol Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

Meanwhile, the TUV leader Jim Allister criticised the EU.

“With the nation in mourning following the sad passing of HM the Queen, it is disrespectful for the EU to be kite flying like this,” he said. “If the border really can be as seamless as Mr Sefcovic claims then why don’t we put it where it should be — between the EU’s territory in the Republic and Northern Ireland?”