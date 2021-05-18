NI med-tech firm VascVersa signs a six-figure deal 

A med-tech company specialising in vascular regeneration has completed a six-figure deal in its first investment round.

The investment in VascVersa was led by QUBIS, the commercialisation arm of Queen’s University, with support from Co-Fund NI and angel investors from the Halo & Business Angel Network (‘HBAN’).

VascVersa, a spin-out from Queen’s University, said it will use the investment to develop its technology for repairing blood vessels — built on 20 years of research.

It said the technology will stimulate new blood vessel formation leading to improved blood supply and long-term healing. One of VascVersa’s first targets is the treatment of “non-healing wounds” such as diabetic foot ulcers, which are said to cost the NHS over £5bn a year to treat.

VascVersa chief executive Christina O’Neill said the investment was “a significant step”. “I’d like to extend my gratitude to QUBIS in leading the investment round, and to the commercialisation team at Queen’s for their invaluable support throughout VascVersa’s development.”

It has appointed Aidan Courtney as chairman. Mr Courtney, former chief executive of Roslin Cells and Censo Biotechnologies, said VascVersa could deliver “a profound improvement to the lives of many individuals suffering chronic ill health”.