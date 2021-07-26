NI mental health charity calls on businesses to team up for Belfast Marathon

Charity Action Mental Health is urging businesses to join its team for the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon. Credit: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

The event is due to take place on October 3 after being rescheduled from May due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon is an excellent opportunity to pop on your trainers or walking shoes and set yourself the challenge of raising money for the important cause of promoting better mental wellbeing.

"You really don’t have to be a seasoned runner to take part.

“You can, of course, run the full marathon if you wish, but you can also join a team of five relay runners, or even walk part of the route.”

But she urged businesses to register on time as high demand is anticipated for a place in the marathon.

To secure a place, register before the closing date of August 27 at www.belfastcitymarathon.com.

An Action Mental Health fundraising pack and running vest can then be requested from fundraising@amh.org.uk.