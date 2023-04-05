NI new car sales rev up with over 13,300 sold so far in 2023

There has been a 20% increase in new cars sold in Northern Ireland in the first three months of the year as a post-pandemic recovery speeds up.

And the Hyundai Tucson had a comfortable lead on others as NI’s most popular new car over the year so far, selling 397.

The Ford Fiesta and Nissan Juke were its closest competitors for the top spot, completing the top three by selling 356 and 340 each.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there had been 13,318 new cars registered in Northern Ireland over January, February and March – up 20.4% on the year before.

That was the healthiest year-so-far increase of all four UK nations, with England, Wales and Scotland all stuck in the slow lane in comparison.

At 5,153, the number of new cars sold in NI in March was 23% higher that the same month last year. Again, it was the highest monthly increase of the UK nations, with England, Scotland and Wales coming behind at 19.35%, 11.17% and 5.17% respectively.

Across the UK as a whole, there were 287,825 new cars registered in March, the SMMT said – up 18.2% on March 2022.

The increase was attributed to an easing of global supply chain shortages.

March was the largest month on record for registrations of pure battery electric new cars, with 46,626 deliveries UK-wide.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said there had been eight months of growth in a row UK-wise, signalling that the industry was recovering, bucking wider trends and supporting economic growth.

"The best month ever for zero emission vehicles is reflective of increased consumer choice and improved availability, but, if EV market ambitions and regulation are to be met, infrastructure investment must catch up."

Graeme Thompson, chief financial officer at electric charging infrastructure company Weev, said wider conditions needed to support EV take-up.

“What will drive the uptake and adoption of EVs further is the confidence of consumers that the appropriate infrastructure is in place and easily accessible charging points are readily available wherever and whenever they need them,” he said.

“This understanding continues to spur Weev on in our pursuit of building an expansive EV charging network across the island of Ireland.”

Weev’s target is to have 1,500 charging points around NI by the end of next year.

Last month electric supply company ESB announced it was introducing a fee for charging at its 319 charge points in Northern Ireland. It’s also introducing an overstay fee.