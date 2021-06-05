NI new car sales up 2,500% but pent-up demand to hit supply

Northern Ireland new car sales for May rose by 2,594% on the same period last year, figures have revealed.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ (SMMT) most recent statistics show 3,879 cars were sold here last month compared to a modest 144 sales in May 2020, during lockdown.

It brings the year-to-date increase to 11,885%.

In April 2021 car sales here were as equally impressive, up 13,629% on the previous April but that growth was only due to the dismal performance in the first full month of lockdown last year.

SMMT described growth during May 21 and throughout the UK as a “cautious recovery”.

It said 156,737 new cars were registered across the entire UK, but “despite a more positive economic outlook, total registrations over the year to date remain down -29% on the 10-year average”.

May marked the first full month of showroom trading after lockdown.

Cautious: Richard Ramsey says car sales are still below pre-pandemic levels

Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank said: “These jaw dropping growth rates are explained by the fact that comparisons are being made with last year’s lockdown lows. For example, last April saw just 24 new cars sold. But these seemingly impressive growth rates, while welcome, compare unfavourably with pre-pandemic car sales volumes.”

He added: “With new car production slumping last year coupled with a shortage of key components such as semiconductors, the supply of new cars isn’t going to rebound to pre-pandemic (2019) levels anytime soon. Motorists placing an order today will do well to get a delivery before 2022.

“If 2019’s sales volumes of new cars in Northern Ireland had been maintained, there would have been an additional 24,200 cars sold over the last 17 months. This is having a significant impact on the used car market too with the reduced flow of stock.

"In the US, second-hand car prices have surged by 20% year on year due to the lack of supply. The UK and NI could well see something similar. Both the used car and housing markets in Northern Ireland are facing the same problem. Demand is outstripping supply.”

Graeme Maclaughlin, relationship director at Barclays NI agreed. He said: “Pent-up demand for motors is great news for dealers across the country, however there are questions around the ability of manufacturers to meet this huge appetite.

"Used cars are continuing to hold value as people ordering new vehicles have to deal with extended wait times, and the prospect of bouncing back to 2019 registration levels still seems a little way off.”

The best selling car in May 2021 in Northern Ireland was the Hyundai Kona of which 157 left showrooms province-wide. It was followed by the Skoda Kamiq (147), the Ford Puma (112), Volkswagen Golf (91) and the Kia Sportage (88).

The best selling car of the year so far is the Volkswagen Golf of which 427 have been sold, followed by the Ford Fiesta (409) and the Nissan Qashqai (380).