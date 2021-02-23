NI patient referral IT firm Elemental invests over £1m

A North-West software firm specialising in so-called "social prescribing" has invested over £1.2m in its business, creating eight new jobs.

Elemental Software in Derry will use the investment, which included £317,810 from economic development agency Invest NI, to refine its service, drive export and target new sectors. The company's software allows health professionals to refer patients to support in the community, in order to improve their health and wellbeing.

Leeann Monk, co-founder and chief operating officer of Elemental Software, said the technology "can make it easier for health and social care professionals to refer people with health risks", helping to reduce demand in GP time. She said: "We were recently awarded a place on the new GPIT NHS framework which is in effect a buyer's catalogue for NHS organisations within primary care.

"Our new investment in R&D will help us to enhance the technical, security and governance standards to proactively win contracts available on the framework."

Jennifer Neff, co-founder and chief executive, added: "We also hope to increase our turnover from £1m to £5m over the next three years. This is ambitious but our research has shown us that social prescribing is an evolving market globally and many opportunities exist in countries such as Ireland, Nordics, Canada and Australia."