NI payroll numbers highest on record, latest labour market figures reveal

Increase for second consecutive month

The number of employees has increased for the eighth consecutive month, with an increase of 21,400 employees (2.9%) in the last three months alone, according to the latest labour market figures.

And the number of payrolled employees remain above pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive month, according to figures published by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Tuesday.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in July 2021 was 762,600, an increase of 1.1% over the month and 3.1% over the year. This is also the figure highest on record.

Nisra used HMRC payroll data to compile the statistics, which is regarded the most timely and best overall indicator of the labour market.

Employee numbers are now at their highest level on record and are 1.3% above those recorded in March 2020 pre-Covid.

Although the number of redundancies in July is the highest so far for 2021 with 250 redundancies confirmed last month, taking the total over the year to 5,750.

This annual total was 81% higher than in the previous year at 3,180.

Meanwhile, the number of proposed collective redundancies has increased from 150 in May to 490 in June and 850 in July – taking the total number of proposed collective redundancies in the last twelve months to 6,090.

These levels of proposed redundancies remain below the 2020 average of 920 redundancies per month.

The unemployment rate has increased over the quarter and over the year. During April-June 2021 the rate was estimated from the Labour Force Survey to be at 3.8% – an increase of 0.4% and 1.2% over the year.

Elsewhere, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme supported approximately 44,000 jobs at the end of June – equivalent to a take-up rate of 6%.

This continues the downward trend from approximately 117,000 supported jobs during January.

The number of claimants decreased for the fifth consecutive month. In July the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 50,000 (5.1% of the workforce), which is a decrease of 800 (1.5%) from the previous month’s revised figure.

The July claimant count was 22% below the recent peak in May 2020, and 64% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

Overall in the UK, Northern Ireland had the second lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.