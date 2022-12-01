NI people ‘spending less this Christmas’ due to cost of living crisis

Northern Ireland people are pulling the purse strings much tighter this year by spending on average 8% less on festivities than last year.

The annual festive predictions report from business advisory firm PwC predicts an average spend of £393 per person, and less than the £426 spent last year.

Households in Northern Ireland are also losing out until January on financial support with energy bills which is already being distributed elsewhere in the UK.

UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart has said he hopes households in NI will receive a total of £600 in support with energy bills in January, which will be too late for festive spending.

If PwC’s predictions come true, it means a less merry Christmas than hoped for by retailers who last year suffered from the impact of Covid-19 variant Omicron.

This year's predicted festive spend is lower than that of the pre-pandemic era of £412.

Reasons for spending less this year include personal finances taking a hit from the cost of living crisis, having less money to spend and feeling less confident about their finances.

Households are suffering as a result of the rising cost of energy and good, with Consumer Price Inflation now at 11.1%, its highest for over 40 years.

PwC’s researcg found that more than three-quarters of people in Northern Ireland (77%) will be spending Christmas with extended family, compared to two-thirds of people in the UK as a whole.

David Armstrong, economist and consulting partner at PwC Northern Ireland, said: “With earnings barely keeping up with record inflation on utilities and groceries, it’s no surprise that consumers are telling us they plan to spend less this Christmas.

"And the fact that spending intentions are negative across every category means that no corner of the high street will be spared.

“Christmas dinner - and food and drink more generally - remain the key spending priorities, with almost as many people saying they will spend more as spend less.

"But, with record food price inflation, this still suggests that many Christmas dinner tables will see less lavish feasts than in previous years.

"This will impact NI as 77% of us expect to be spending Christmas attending - or hosting - an extended family gathering, compared to 66% UK wide.

“There have also been notable declines in priority on fashion and Christmas stocking fillers and treats, suggesting that ‘practical gifting’ will take precedence over frivolous spending in more frugal times.”

People in NI were more likely than those in the UK as a whole to do their Christmas shopping in-store, as opposed to online.

Cara Haffey, partner and private gusiness leader for PwC NI, said: “After two years’ of challenging trading due to pandemic lockdowns, tier restrictions and the Omicron variant curtailing festivities, the high street had been hoping for a bounceback this Christmas.

"But, with the cost-of-living crisis beginning to bite consumers, and overall spending forecast to decline by 8% this year as a result, retailers will instead need to help their customers economise, while keeping Christmas special.”