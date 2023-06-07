NI pharmaceutical firm Almac Group pre-tax profits leap 20% to nearly £100m

Pharmaceutical giant Almac Group in Craigavon has reported a 20% jump in pre-tax profits to £97m in its latest financial results, it announced today.

The group, which is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful home-grown firms, said its global workforce has now reached 7,000 people.

That means total growth of over 1,000 employees in the last 18 months, the business said.

Almac carries out contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

The company said it had recorded a £105m increase in revenue from £735m to £840m, a rise of 14.3%. Pre-tax profits reached £97m, up from £81m a year earlier.

And it said its workforce growth and capital investment meant that expansion plans announced in November 2021 were well in progress.

The group said that over the financial year it was involved in the development of hundreds of life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 specialisms including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group chairman and CEO, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome continuation of growth for Almac Group, and I would like to thank all within the organisation for playing their part.

"We are committed to reinvesting all our profits in the business, this success will play a vital part in our continued growth, expansion, and increase in our employee numbers.

“Almac is dedicated to ensuring we remain a global leader in our industry, giving our clients and ultimately patients across the world the best possible offering. We continue to play our part as a valued and trusted member of the communities in which we operate.”

As a contract development and manufacturing organisation, Almac provides drug development services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Services include research an development, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply and commercial-scale manufacture.

The privately-owned business has 7,000 staff across 18 facilities including Europe, the USA and Asia. Over 4,000 of its staff are based at its operations in Craigavon, Belfast and Londonderry.

Last year, Almac announced a £200m global capital investment plan in locations in NI, other sites in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia.

And it’s spending over £100m in its Craigavon headquarters including new facilities and a £15m investment to improve employee catering.

Almac said it had also strengthened its global business in the last 18 months by opening an office in Copenhagen for its sister business Galen. It also entered the German market after buying POA Pharma.