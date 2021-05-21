NI philanthropist Martin Naughton no longer a billionaire… but still has £858m stashed away for a rainy day 

Industrialist second local figure on Sunday Times Rich List behind Lady Ballyedmond

Industrialist and noted philanthropist Martin Naughton has lost his billionaire status, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

The 82-year-old behind domestic appliances manufacturer Glen Dimplex may have suffered a £300m fall in his overall wealth, but he has a colossal £858m stashed away for a rainy day.

It was the losses recorded in Glen Electric, a subsidiary of the parent company, that saw Mr Naughton take a hit in overall funds, but he nevertheless remains Northern Ireland’s second richest person.

A similar downturn in fortunes did not prevent Lady Ballyedmond (Mary Haughey) from holding on to the top spot again this year, even though a halving of profits in 2019-20 to £4.2m saw her wealth plummet £98m to £1.247bn.

The 73-year-old, a solicitor by profession, inherited her late husband’s veterinary pharmaceutical fortune from his Newry-based firm Norbrook Laboratories after he died in a helicopter crash in 2014.

Lady Ballyedmond, the deputy chairwoman of Norbrook, is the only billionaire from Northern Ireland among a record-breaking 171 across the UK this year, up 24 from 2020.

The Northern Irish manufacturer, founded in 1969, is one of the largest family-owned veterinary medicine companies in the world and makes treatments for cats, dogs, rabbits, cattle, horses, pigs and poultry.

Norbrook has struggled with supply chain and manufacturing problems for the past two years.

Profits halved to £4.2m on lower turnover of £211.7m in 2019-20, while the size of the workforce was cut by nearly 100 to 1,883 during the same period. However, there was still a £4m dividend for the Ballyedmonds.

Lord Ballyedmond, a father-of-three better known as Eddie Haughey, left £344m in his will. He is survived by widow Mary, her sons Edward (41), a former barrister, and James (40), a doctor and visiting lecturer in biomedical services at Ulster University, who sit on the Norbrook board of directors.

Their older sister Caroline (45) is a London QC who has led a series of high-profile prosecutions involving people trafficking, child labour and child sex exploitation.

The family own Ballyedmond Castle, a 19th-century mansion near Rostrevor, Co Down, and Corby Castle, a red sandstone tower house in Cumbria dating back to the 13th century.

Lady Ballyedmond and Mr Naughton — who in 2018 was presented with the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace award, recognising his “exceptional contribution to peace-building” on both sides of the Irish border — are the only Northern Ireland entrants on this year’s prestigious list. That is down 25 on last year, when 27 people from here were featured.

The combined wealth of the 171 UK billionaires is £597.269bn, up £106.582bn, or 21.7%, on the total wealth of the billionaires from last year’s Rich List.

The 2021 Sunday Times Rich List is regarded by many as the definitive guide to wealth in the United Kingdom, charting the fortunes of the 250 richest people primarily based in Britain.

It is derived from identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

The magazine supplement includes several interviews and features, focused on some of the leading players and personalities among the richest 250, as well as a full ranking by order of wealth.

The Young Rich List details the 50 individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 30 or under, and the magazine also includes the 40 richest in the music industry.

