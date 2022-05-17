NI production company wins commission for Britain’s Most Expensive Houses from Channel 4

A still from Britain's Most Expensive Houses, produced by Waddell Media

Channel 4 has commissioned another series charting the sale of some of the most expensive homes in Britain, produced by Waddell Media in Co Down.

Cameras will follow the sale process of a new batch of multi-million pound homes and the "high net worth" individuals purchasing them in Britain's Most Expensive Houses.

The channel has commissioned eight hour long programmes, which is double the size of the previous commission of eight half-hour programmes.

Waddell Media, which is based in Holywood, has teamed up with luxury estate agency, UK Sotheby’s International Realty, to produce the series.

"This glossy documentary series will give viewers a fascinating glimpse into the most incredible properties on the market whilst offering a unique insight into the glamorous lifestyles of the ultra-high net-worth buyers and vendors," according to Waddell Media.

"Each episode will feature several properties including one valued in excess of £20m and a large part of the show will be dedicated to the property journeys of the HNW (high net worth) individuals featured."

Jasper Hone of Channel 4 said, "We are delighted to be working with Waddell Media and UK Sotheby’s International Realty on another series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses, allowing us all to peek inside more of the extraordinary and outlandish homes of the super-rich”.

Jannine Waddell, Waddell Media's managing director, added, "We are absolutely delighted to be re-commissioned by Channel 4 for a bumper series of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses. This exclusive access driven series will showcase the UK’s most incredible homes from castles to country estates to London penthouses; all with eye watering price tags.”

Waddell Media is among Northern Ireland independent production companies who have said they fear losing out if privatisation of Channel 4 goes ahead.

The channel does not make its own programmes, but instead commissions them exclusively from independent firms – a business model which could change in the event of privatisation.