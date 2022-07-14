NI Protocol Bill bringing ‘high uncertainty’ as European Commission downgrades Ireland’s economic prospects

The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for Ireland’s economic growth, with the NI Protocol Bill among factors bringing “high uncertainty”.

The commission said its expectation for Ireland's real GDP growth for 2022 was down slightly to 5.3%, from 5.4% in its spring forecast. Its 2023 annual growth projection is down to 4% from 4.4%.

The Summer 2022 Economic Forecast said the gloomier projections reflected “the deteriorating global outlook, weakening sentiment, and persisting inflationary pressures”.

It added: “The outlook for the Irish economy is surrounded by high uncertainty also due to factors which are specific to Ireland, such as recent developments regarding the disapplication by the UK of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.”

The bill aims to override aspects of the protocol, which the UK and EU agreed in 2019.

MPs this week voted down changes to the legislation, prompting DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to say that if the bill is passed, his party will return to the Executive with Sir Jeffrey taking on the role of Deputy First Minister.

The European Commission forecast that inflation in Ireland would rise to 7.3% in 2022 before declining to 3.3% in 2023.

While it has downgraded its forecast for Ireland, its rate of growth is still twice the predicted EU average, and almost three times as fast as EU growth next year.

EU GDP is to expand by 2.7% in 2022 – a slight downward adjustment – but is set to fall to 1.5% in 2023, more than a point lower than it predicted in spring.

The eurozone is to grow by just 1.4% next year, compared to 2.3% predicted three months ago. Growth forecasts for this year were maintained at 2.7%.

Irish inflation will remain below the EU and eurozone average, which will spike to 7.6% in the EU this year and 8.3% in the eurozone, the commission forecasts.

In 2023, EU inflation is predicted to hit 4.6%, while eurozone prices are set to rise by 4% on average.

European commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis said: “Russia's war against Ukraine continues to cast a long shadow over Europe and our economy. We are facing challenges on multiple fronts from rising energy and food prices to a highly uncertain global outlook.

“In view of high inflation and tightening financing conditions, it will be important to find the right balance between moving towards a more prudent fiscal stance and protecting the most vulnerable. We should also reduce our dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the forecast was “subject to high uncertainty and downside risks”.

The forecast also contained a warning on Irish GDP and investment figures, which drove EU growth up by almost half a point in the first quarter.

“Large volatility in Irish GDP (and some of its demand components) is not new, but it has increased substantially over the past decade as the weight of foreign-owned multinational enterprises (MNEs) progressively rose,” the European Commission said.

“Ireland is not the only EU member state hosting foreign-owned MNEs, yet their weight is so large in Ireland that it affects ‘standard’ national accounts aggregates for both the Irish economy and the EU economy at large.”